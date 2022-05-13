Overseas version APP "Jnotes" of Yunji officially launched on Google Play

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, the handwritten note APP "Jnotes" developed by Shenzhen Jide Application Technology Co., Ltd. was officially launched on Google Play, representing an important step for Jnotes to enter the global Internet market. Global users can search and download it on Google Play.

Jnotes is a powerful, simple, and easy-to-use handwritten note-taking application. The self-developed handwriting algorithm highly restores real handwriting, bringing users a natural and smooth handwriting experience comparable to the touch of real paper and pen. Users can scribble sketches, brainstorm, and capture instant inspiration just like on a scratchpad. They can also use Jnotes as a memo, and jot down key points to prevent forgetting.

Jnotes provides users with many professional and reliable digitization capabilities, including leading high-precision brushes that can restore users' real handwriting; AI handwriting optimization that can recognize fonts; Full support for importing and editing PDF files; Accurate and convenient phonetic synchronization; Stable and reliable multiple backups of notes, etc. It provides rich digital note-taking support for professional users such as students, lawyers, insurers, and civil servants. Jnotes listens to users' needs continuously and strives to become the handwritten note-taking app that understands users best.

Currently, Jnotes supports Chinese, English, and Russian, covering 176 countries and regions around the world in the Google Play app store. It supports registration and login through Facebook, Google account, or mobile phone number, and uses Google to pay.

Jnotes' Chinese version App "Yunji" has more than 100 million downloads and installations in the domestic Android application market. Currently, it has established cooperation with domestic first-line brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and OPPO, and has continuously cooperated with various industrial applications to provide professional users with a better handwriting experience.

The online overseas version of Jnotes can bring the product experience of handwriting and note-taking that has been polished in China for a long time to more overseas users and improve the productivity of mobile devices.

In the future, Jnotes will provide global users with excellent products that are more in line with local usage habits and differentiated. It will cultivate the field of handwriting + AI deeply, explore the need of users in terms of product coverage and vertical industry depth, and serve the global digital productivity market better.

