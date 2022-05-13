From Crescent to Full Moon: MoonXBT Marks One-year Anniversary with Diverse Products and Bigger Vision

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto market nowadays poses great challenges to new exchanges with its fast changing situation and more sophisticated users. Regardless, MoonXBT still survived and thrived after a year's growth. The Innovative social trading platform has grown from a derivative oriented exchange to one with multiple products such as spot trading, options and OTC. It has also deepened its social trading features with industry leading copy trading functions and other products such as trading battle and forums. At the time of its one year anniversary, the platform is ready to serve more users with a full-fledged product line and a bigger vision of ecosystem.

"MoonXBT's rapid development is a testament to the industry that the key to the growth of a new exchange is innovation. One year after its founding, MoonXBT has delivered innovations from multiple dimensions: products diversity, social trading features and now vision aimed at an ecosystem which encompasses some of the latest movements in the crypto space. Perhaps most importantly, along with the progress of MoonXBT, it has drawn users from all over the world to have formed an international community," says George Lee, COO of MoonXBT.

One year is short yet also long. It takes a year for a new-born baby to start walking. For MoonXBT, the first year is also the time for it to shape what it is and find its footholds. Taking contract trading and copy trading as its first steps, MoonXBT has soon gained ground in areas such as Vietnam and Turkey. It is right now the top three crypto exchange in Vietnam and still rising. It also caused a big stir in Turkey where users are more sensitive to crypto novelties. It has gathered almost 200,000 users with the average daily trading volume reaching two to three hundred million usdt.

They say the sky's the limit. But for MoonXBT, it seems the moon is not even the limit with its cultivated strength in the four aspects below.

Full-fledged product line powered by strong liquidity

MoonXBT started out offering only contract trading, now it is equipped with liquid contract, option, spot trading and OTC which cater to the different investment needs of the users in the crypto space.

But what differs all the above products of MoonXBT with its counterparts is liquidity. All the products on MoonXBT are powered by its strong ability for liquidation which is vital for smooth transactions. In the case of contract trading, MoonXBT's liquid contract allows users to put at most five thousand usdt as margin and add 150 times leverage. Also, users' orders can be filled in milliseconds due to strong liquidity to avoid market slippage.

MoonXBT's spot also has good trading width and depth due to strong liquidity. Furthermore, the warrant options offered by MoonXBT are highly streamlined thanks to MoonXBT's liquidity. Users can choose between different lengths, which range from 5 minutes at the low end to 3 months at the top end.

Industry leading social functions

Social trading is one of other innovations initiated by MoonXBT. Copy trading allows users to follow professional traders when trading contracts and have their orders executed automatically based on their chosen traders' strategies. This saves time and maximizes profit for the copiers and also provides a way for those new contract traders to get familiarized most effectively.

On the other hand, it establishes social bonds between copiers and traders and helps both parties to better themselves during the course of conversations and engagements. Traders can even share 10 percent of the profit from their copiers as a way to monetize their strategies.

With one year's development, MoonXBT's copy trading has met with popularity in places such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey and Latin America where crypto adoption is rising and more people are getting interested in contract trading.

The platform also offers social trading products such as trading battle and forum for users all around the world to communicate and grow together.

Large community with international cryptonauts

With the implication of going to the moon, the users on MoonXBT are dubbed as "cryptonauts". So far, MoonXBT has attracted "cryptonauts" from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Russia, Latin America and Japan. With an international community of such diversity, MoonXBT has a strong community base to support the operation of different product lines on the platform and the prerequisite to take on new innovations.

Bigger vision, the Moon ecosystem

As the major if not the main link of the crypto industry, exchanges have the natural soil to nurture new projects given its capacity to gather good projects and facilitate value circulation.

With the support of the international community and the growing trading activities on MoonXBT, it's starting to incubate new projects such as NFT, Gamefi and Defi to present more choices to the investors and to empower innovative projects. With more projects and users joining MoonXBT and inventing more creative economic models, it'll soon flourish as an ecosystem.

As for now, MoonXBT will launch six campaigns in a row to celebrate its one-year anniversary with up to five hundred thousand USDT as rewards. The first campaign is designed for social sharing of MoonXBT's first anniversary. It'll be followed by a deposit reward activity to encourage users to fully experience the products on MoonXBT. The third campaign drives users' attention to the liquid contract which is one of MoonXBT's core products. Moreover, the users will get chances to share one bitcoin as reward by participating in the options trading challenge. Last but not the least, airdrops will be held during the celebration as well.

