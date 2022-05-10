Pexip Virtual Courts Solution Released Today

Purpose-built for court systems to simplify, modernize and enhance virtual and hybrid hearings

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a global video communication platform provider, today announced that it has launched Pexip Virtual Courts. Pexip already has several customers within the judicial sector across the globe and this application has been developed based on a real demand for a purpose-built solution for virtual and hybrid court hearings.

While some justice systems were already using virtual court solutions prior to the pandemic, Covid-19 accelerated a worldwide shift toward modernizing legal procedures and the search for the best technology to enable these changes. Customers such as the HMS Courts and Tribunal Service in England and Wales, the New Mexico Justice System in the US, and Paulding County Georgia, rely on Pexip for a platform that maintains data privacy and levels the playing field for all participants, regardless of where they are located or how they are joining a remote court proceeding. The benefits of virtual courts are highly evident and include improved safety for defendants, plaintiffs and legal representatives, more efficient processes such as flexible scheduling that reduce case backlog, cost reductions associated with transportation of prisoners and witnesses, and a reduction in court overheads.

"Our customers have told us that what is important for them is a true-to-life, security-first experience that can be easily integrated into established court workflows. The Pexip Virtual Courts application is purpose-built for courts to simplify, modernize, and enhance communications and proceedings in courtrooms, helping judiciaries to virtualize their court flows and improve them through automations. Customers can create tailored experiences including branding and integrations for scheduling, authentication and compliance. We believe that judiciaries around the world will be delighted to see this application come to market," said John Thorneycroft, SVP Business Management.

