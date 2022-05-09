RCI Reports 2Q22 Results: Total Revenues $63.7M, GAAP EPS $1.15, Non-GAAP EPS $1.19

First Company to Use Twitter Spaces for Earnings Call – Today at 4:30 PM ET
HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2022 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022.
Summary Financials
2Q22
Change YoY
6M22
Change YoY
Total Revenues
$63.7M
+44.6%
$125.5M
+52.2%
EPS
$1.15
+69.1%
$2.28
+30.3%
Non-GAAP EPS*
$1.19
+58.0%
$2.29
+100.1%
Net Cash from Operating Activities
$11.6M
+5.7%
$27.9M
+61.6%
Free Cash Flow*
$11.1M
+23.3%
$26.3M
+79.8%
Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders
$11.0M
+79.8%
$21.5M
+36.8%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$19.9M
+46.8%
$37.9M
+70.2%
Diluted Shares
9.489M
+5.4%
9.448M
+4.9%
*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We had an outstanding quarter across the board. We ended the quarter with $38.1 million in cash, and favorable trends are continuing, with total revenues in April exceeding March. Thanks to all our teams for making all of this possible."
Expansion efforts are moving ahead. This includes continuing to improve the performance of clubs acquired in 1Q22, acquiring new ones, harnessing new technology to drive club traffic, and expanding Bombshells. Recent developments:
Nightclubs
- South Florida club acquired last week
- Fort Worth club under contract to buy
- New Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge opened in Miami
- Reformatted club opening soon in San Antonio
- AdmireMe.com social media fan site in full beta
- Tip-N-Strip non-fungible token (NFT) guest benefits program on track to mint in June
Bombshells
- Property acquired for a 12th Bombshells (Houston)
- Two other locations (Dallas and Lubbock, TX) under contract to buy
- Bombshells' first franchisee expected to open its first location in San Antonio this quarter
- Bombshells' second franchisee (announced last week) planning its first location for Huntsville, Alabama
2Q22 Segments
Nightclubs
- Revenues of $48.2 million increased by 56.5% compared to the prior-year quarter, when COVID-19 related government restrictions were just starting to ease.
- Newly acquired clubs contributed 50% of the $17.4 million increase in segment revenues. Same-store sales growth contributed 20%, and eight northern clubs (not open enough days in 2Q21 to qualify for same-store sales) contributed 30%.
- Operating margin was 39.7% vs. 34.0% in 2Q21 and 39.5% vs. 38.8% non-GAAP. Operating margin expanded primarily due to an 88% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.
Bombshells
- Revenues of $15.3 million increased by 16.7% compared to the prior-year quarter.
- Bombshells Arlington, which opened in December, contributed 85% of the $2.2 million segment revenue increase. Same-store sales growth contributed 14%.
- Operating margin was 22.6% vs. 23.9% in the year ago quarter and 19.0% in the previous quarter, which was negatively affected by Arlington's pre-opening costs without the benefit of a full quarter of sales.
2Q22 Consolidated
Comparisons are to 2Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise
- Cost of goods sold improved (13.8% vs. 15.4%), reflecting the increase in sales mix of higher-margin service revenues (33.8% vs. 26.1%).
- Salaries and wages (26.0% vs. 25.4%) and SG&A (28.9% vs. 28.6%) were approximately level, reflecting new employees from new units and increased variable expenses related to sales in 2Q22.
- Operating margin was 26.8% vs. 22.3% and 26.9% vs. 25.9% non-GAAP.
- Interest expense increased $500,000 primarily due to higher debt related to the 1Q22 acquisitions, but declined to 4.5% from 5.4% of revenues.
- Income tax expense was $3.4 million compared to $1.9 million. The effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 24.3%.
- Weighted average shares outstanding increased 5.4% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in 1Q22.
- 83,343 shares were bought back in the open market 2Q22 and 3Q22 through May 6, 2022, for $5.2 million, or an average of $62.37 per share.
- Debt was $178.1 million at 3/31/22 compared to $161.9 million at 12/31/21. The increase primarily reflected the January 2022 bank loan secured by real estate, most of which was acquired for cash in acquisitions.
Note
As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 24.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com
With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 27,335
42.9%
$ 20,273
46.0%
$ 53,766
42.8%
$ 37,633
45.6%
Sales of food and merchandise
11,160
17.5%
9,538
21.6%
22,054
17.6%
18,147
22.0%
Service revenues
21,501
33.8%
11,502
26.1%
42,377
33.8%
21,562
26.1%
Other
3,696
5.8%
2,746
6.2%
7,331
5.8%
5,115
6.2%
Total revenues
63,692
100.0%
44,059
100.0%
125,528
100.0%
82,457
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
4,896
17.9%
3,730
18.4%
9,730
18.1%
6,992
18.6%
Food and merchandise sold
3,840
34.4%
3,029
31.8%
7,797
35.4%
5,918
32.6%
Service and other
24
0.1%
43
0.3%
124
0.2%
96
0.4%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
8,760
13.8%
6,802
15.4%
17,651
14.1%
13,006
15.8%
Salaries and wages
16,530
26.0%
11,200
25.4%
33,035
26.3%
22,686
27.5%
Selling, general and administrative
18,437
28.9%
12,618
28.6%
36,923
29.4%
24,770
30.0%
Depreciation and amortization
2,877
4.5%
2,117
4.8%
5,071
4.0%
4,140
5.0%
Other charges (gains), net
7
0.0%
1,481
3.4%
(144)
-0.1%
1,431
1.7%
Total operating expenses
46,611
73.2%
34,218
77.7%
92,536
73.7%
66,033
80.1%
Income from operations
17,081
26.8%
9,841
22.3%
32,992
26.3%
16,424
19.9%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,864)
-4.5%
(2,364)
-5.4%
(5,468)
-4.4%
(4,798)
-5.8%
Interest income
112
0.2%
62
0.1%
218
0.2%
122
0.1%
Non-operating gains, net
-
0.0%
431
1.0%
84
0.1%
5,347
6.5%
Income before income taxes
14,329
22.5%
7,970
18.1%
27,826
22.2%
17,095
20.7%
Income tax expense
3,356
5.3%
1,938
4.4%
6,289
5.0%
1,554
1.9%
Net income
10,973
17.2%
6,032
13.7%
21,537
17.2%
15,541
18.8%
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(21)
0.0%
59
0.1%
(10)
0.0%
193
0.2%
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 10,952
17.2%
$ 6,091
13.8%
$ 21,527
17.1%
$ 15,734
19.1%
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$ 1.15
$ 0.68
$ 2.28
$ 1.75
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,489,085
8,999,910
9,447,854
9,009,604
Dividends per share
$ 0.05
$ 0.04
$ 0.09
$ 0.08
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,952
$ 6,091
$ 21,527
$ 15,734
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,356
1,938
6,289
1,554
Interest expense, net
2,752
2,302
5,250
4,676
Settlement of lawsuits
385
1
577
153
Impairment of assets
-
1,401
-
1,401
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(58)
91
(400)
86
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(380)
(85)
(5,329)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
34
1
67
Gain on insurance
(320)
(12)
(321)
(209)
Depreciation and amortization
2,877
2,117
5,071
4,140
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 19,944
$ 13,583
$ 37,909
$ 22,273
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,952
$ 6,091
$ 21,527
$ 15,734
Amortization of intangibles
49
79
99
158
Settlement of lawsuits
385
1
577
153
Impairment of assets
-
1,401
-
1,401
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(58)
91
(400)
86
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(380)
(85)
(5,329)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
34
1
67
Gain on insurance
(320)
(12)
(321)
(209)
Net income tax effect
291
(522)
253
(1,741)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 11,299
$ 6,783
$ 21,651
$ 10,320
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,489,085
8,999,910
9,447,854
9,009,604
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.15
$ 0.68
$ 2.28
$ 1.75
Amortization of intangibles
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Settlement of lawsuits
0.04
0.00
0.06
0.02
Impairment of assets
-
0.16
-
0.16
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(0.01)
0.01
(0.04)
0.01
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.59)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
0.00
0.00
0.01
Gain on insurance
(0.03)
(0.00)
(0.03)
(0.02)
Net income tax effect
0.03
(0.06)
0.03
(0.19)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.19
$ 0.75
$ 2.29
$ 1.15
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income (loss) from operations
$ 17,081
$ 9,841
$ 32,992
$ 16,424
Amortization of intangibles
49
79
99
158
Settlement of lawsuits
385
1
577
153
Impairment of assets
-
1,401
-
1,401
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(58)
91
(400)
86
Gain on insurance
(320)
(12)
(321)
(209)
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 17,137
$ 11,401
$ 32,947
$ 18,013
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
26.8%
22.3%
26.3%
19.9%
Amortization of intangibles
0.1%
0.2%
0.1%
0.2%
Settlement of lawsuits
0.6%
0.0%
0.5%
0.2%
Impairment of assets
0.0%
3.2%
0.0%
1.7%
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
-0.1%
0.2%
-0.3%
0.1%
Gain on insurance
-0.5%
0.0%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
26.9%
25.9%
26.2%
21.8%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 11,597
$ 10,972
$ 27,861
$ 17,246
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
518
1,986
1,516
2,591
Free cash flow
$ 11,079
$ 8,986
$ 26,345
$ 14,655
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 48,174
$ 30,787
$ 94,955
$ 55,984
Bombshells
15,333
13,135
30,104
26,141
Other
185
137
469
332
$ 63,692
$ 44,059
$ 125,528
$ 82,457
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 19,126
$ 10,468
$ 37,862
$ 18,963
Bombshells
3,468
3,142
6,270
5,859
Other
(34)
(139)
(77)
(214)
General corporate
(5,479)
(3,630)
(11,063)
(8,184)
$ 17,081
$ 9,841
$ 32,992
$ 16,424
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 19,126
$ 3,468
$ (34)
$ (5,479)
$ 17,081
$ 10,468
$ 3,142
$ (139)
$ (3,630)
$ 9,841
Amortization of intangibles
47
1
-
1
49
47
3
29
-
79
Settlement of lawsuits
277
-
-
108
385
(4)
-
5
-
1
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
-
-
1,401
-
-
-
1,401
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(125)
4
-
63
(58)
14
47
-
30
91
Gain on insurance
(320)
-
-
-
(320)
32
-
-
(44)
(12)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 19,005
$ 3,473
$ (34)
$ (5,307)
$ 17,137
$ 11,958
$ 3,192
$ (105)
$ (3,644)
$ 11,401
GAAP operating margin
39.7%
22.6%
-18.4%
-8.6%
26.8%
34.0%
23.9%
-101.5%
-8.2%
22.3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
39.5%
22.7%
-18.4%
-8.3%
26.9%
38.8%
24.3%
-76.6%
-8.3%
25.9%
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 37,862
$ 6,270
$ (77)
$ (11,063)
$ 32,992
$ 18,963
$ 5,859
$ (214)
$ (8,184)
$ 16,424
Amortization of intangibles
94
4
-
1
99
94
7
57
-
158
Settlement of lawsuits
454
10
-
113
577
114
34
5
-
153
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
-
-
1,401
-
-
-
1,401
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(80)
17
-
(337)
(400)
14
47
-
25
86
Gain on insurance
(321)
-
-
-
(321)
(165)
-
-
(44)
(209)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 38,009
$ 6,301
$ (77)
$ (11,286)
$ 32,947
$ 20,421
$ 5,947
$ (152)
$ (8,203)
$ 18,013
GAAP operating margin
39.9%
20.8%
-16.4%
-8.8%
26.3%
33.9%
22.4%
-64.5%
-9.9%
19.9%
Non-GAAP operating margin
40.0%
20.9%
-16.4%
-9.0%
26.2%
36.5%
22.7%
-45.8%
-9.9%
21.8%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 10,973
$ 6,032
$ 21,537
$ 15,541
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,877
2,117
5,071
4,140
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(185)
91
(708)
86
Impairment of assets
-
1,401
-
1,401
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
34
1
67
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
85
50
136
101
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
(378)
(83)
(5,298)
Noncash lease expense
609
427
1,238
848
Gain on insurance
(321)
(44)
(321)
(294)
Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable
36
35
53
(58)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(279)
1,704
1,065
3,137
Inventories
169
(9)
(276)
(31)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
1,159
369
(5,360)
1,494
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(3,526)
(857)
5,508
(3,888)
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,597
10,972
27,861
17,246
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
2,107
8
2,910
8
Proceeds from insurance
300
44
485
294
Proceeds from notes receivable
48
35
82
61
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(4,140)
(5,429)
(13,990)
(6,718)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
(39,302)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,685)
(5,342)
(49,815)
(6,355)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
18,740
2,176
35,742
2,176
Payments on debt obligations
(4,802)
(4,232)
(7,290)
(5,977)
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,845)
-
(2,845)
(1,794)
Payment of dividends
(474)
(360)
(854)
(720)
Payment of loan origination costs
(418)
(25)
(418)
(25)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
10,201
(2,441)
24,335
(6,340)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
20,113
3,189
2,381
4,551
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
17,954
16,967
35,686
15,605
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 38,067
$ 20,156
$ 38,067
$ 20,156
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
March 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 38,067
$ 35,686
$ 20,156
Accounts receivable, net
6,262
7,570
3,630
Current portion of notes receivable
292
220
214
Inventories
3,361
2,659
2,403
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,880
1,928
5,020
Assets held for sale
6,126
4,887
7,382
Total current assets
60,988
52,950
38,805
Property and equipment, net
203,434
175,952
175,153
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
36,180
24,308
24,698
Notes receivable, net of current portion
5,411
2,839
2,892
Goodwill
54,484
39,379
45,686
Intangibles, net
125,284
67,824
73,070
Other assets
1,771
1,367
806
Total assets
$ 487,552
$ 364,619
$ 361,110
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 6,255
$ 4,408
$ 4,021
Accrued liabilities
15,576
10,403
12,321
Current portion of long-term debt, net
11,177
6,434
16,380
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,306
1,780
1,692
Total current liabilities
35,314
23,025
34,414
Deferred tax liability, net
22,040
19,137
20,390
Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
166,903
118,734
116,032
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
35,517
24,150
24,583
Other long-term liabilities
355
350
357
Total liabilities
260,129
185,396
195,776
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
94
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
77,553
50,040
50,040
Retained earnings
150,366
129,693
115,811
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
228,013
179,823
165,941
Noncontrolling interests
(590)
(600)
(607)
Total equity
227,423
179,223
165,334
Total liabilities and equity
$ 487,552
$ 364,619
$ 361,110
