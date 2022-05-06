St. Anthony's Hospital Unveils $152 Million Patient Tower

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare's St. Anthony's Hospital is celebrating its 90th anniversary with the opening of 90 private rooms on its campus in St. Petersburg, Fla.

St. Anthony's expansion, which began in 2020, will add approximately 143,000 square feet to the hospital's campus. The tower project is part of a multi-year expansion, renovation, and relocation of hospital services. The hospital is now licensed for 448 beds.

"The patient tower will enable us to meet the growing health care needs of the community we serve for many years to come," St. Anthony's President Scott Smith said. "Through this project, we also have improved access to care and enhanced the patient experience by adding more private rooms."

The $152 million patient tower features calming art and warm décor placed in spacious rooms to help make patients feel at home. In addition, the project includes expansion, renovation and relocation of hospital services including:

Non-invasive cardiology

Pre-admission testing for surgical patients

Three additional surgical suites

Inpatient Dialysis

New electrical plant

New classrooms

Expanded loading dock

Cafeteria and kitchen (moved from the ground floor up to the first floor for easier access by visitors)

The completion of the tower also marks the return of the hospital's main entrance off Seventh Avenue N., which includes a covered drop-off area for weatherproof convenience.

Although the tower broke ground just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, the project was able to stay on schedule.

"We are grateful to the construction team that followed the safety protocols established by BayCare and St. Anthony's," Smith said. "By keeping the project on schedule, we continue our commitment to provide expanded services to our growing community."

St. Anthony's will relocate patient units and services into the new building on a rotating schedule in the upcoming weeks, then renovations will begin in those vacated spaces. More construction is planned near the hospital's emergency center during the remainder of the year.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 448-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. St. Anthony's has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative, and compassionate care. It was one of the first hospitals that joined together to form BayCare Health System. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993 or go to www.BayCare.org/SAH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. It's Medicare Advantage insurance, BayCarePlus, is among the region's few 5-star-rated plans and the system is ranked in the top 20 percent by IBM Watson Health® Top Health Systems. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care.

The new St. Anthony’s Hospital Patient Tower features 90 new all-private patient rooms and cost $152 million. The tower is scheduled to open for patients next week. (PRNewswire)

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BayCare Health System