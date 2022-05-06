Scottsdale Recovery Center Opens New Residential Facility

SRC Adds Behavioral Health Home to Addiction Treatment Program for Residents in Recovery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale Recovery Center is excited to announce the opening of a new behavioral health residential home to support clients in recovery from substance use disorders. The Sweetwater Center is a quiet, upscale 10-bed home near Thunderbird and 64th Street where clients can reside for up to 60 days as they move along in the recovery program. This is the company's third residential property, and sixth facility that house detox, inpatient, outpatient, and sober living programs.

"SRC's residential addiction treatment programs are vital for clients in recovery," said Michelle Siwek, Scottsdale Recovery Center Owner. "After the initial detox process, clients begin intensive therapy through evidence-based practices to understand the disease of addiction and how to develop tools to long term sobriety."

The newly converted property is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Joint Commission accredited, with medical and clinical services available for clients who have transitioned from a hospital or directly from SRC's detoxification unit.

The residential addiction treatment program is comprised of resources that include group therapy, as well as individual or family counseling and family weekend workshops. Clients also have access to yoga, meditation, and their choice of physical activity several times per week. Because many substance abuse addictions often include co-occurring mental health conditions, SRC focuses on a holistic, therapeutic approach to treatment providing all clients the necessary tools and resources to heal.

In 2020, SRC saw more than a 50% increase in admission rates from the previous year, underscoring the need for addiction services in the community. SRC operates six locations and all levels of care for those who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. All locations offer services for those 18 years and older.

About Scottsdale Recovery Center

Since 2009, Scottsdale Recovery Center serves the needs of people locally and nationwide searching for a successful solution to remove active alcohol, opioid, cocaine, and other addictions to enjoy the benefits of living drug-free. With six facilities in the greater Phoenix - Scottsdale area, SRC continues to set the standard of Detox, Inpatient, Intensive Outpatient, and Sober Living services. Scottsdale Recovery Center is a trusted resource, locally and nationally, to the public, health care providers, and media outlets seeking knowledge to support their investigations and bring addiction industry awareness needed to save lives. Visit Scottsdale Recovery Center for more information or call 1-888-NODRUGS

