GHX's Vendormate Kiosk Wins 2022 "Compliance Management Innovation" from the MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Designed with COVID-19 Safety in Mind, the Kiosk Offers an Integrated Digital Solution for Healthcare Facility Access Management

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announces that its Vendormate Kiosk has been selected as the "Compliance Management Innovation" winner by the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. GHX Vendormate's self-service Kiosk offers a more efficient facility access experience, helping health systems create safer spaces for patients, staff, visitors and vendors.

In 2021, GHX introduced the Vendormate Kiosk, an integrated mobile app and kiosk solution that offers vendor and visitor check-in with contact-free vendor options for health systems. The Kiosk was redesigned amid the pandemic to help health systems better meet evolving credentialing compliance and visitor management goals.

Enhanced features include:

COVID-19 Safety : Contact-free check-in options for vendors using QR technology, wellness declarations and an integrated thermometer help meet current and prepare for future compliance and infection control protocols.

Expanded Visitor Management Capabilities : Barcode technology allows visitors to scan their driver's license for faster check-in and records which patient they are visiting.

Flexibility : A single solution that can be configured for visitors, vendors or both, reducing the complexity of maintaining multiple kiosk solutions.

Advanced Technology : Geo-location services in the app senses when a vendor representative arrives and also sends a reminder to check out. An integrated camera includes facial-boundary detection to help users better align for temperature sensing and badge photos.

Data Visibility: Dashboards support visitor watch lists and alerts and enable detailed reporting.

"Health systems are incredibly concerned about safety and security, infection control and improved compliance," said Chrystie Leonard, General Manager, GHX Vendormate. "Our team was uniquely positioned to address the need for facility access badging compliance by quickly innovating on a single kiosk design that addresses facility check-in for both vendors and visitors. I'm incredibly proud of the team and we are honored to be recognized as an innovator in compliance management."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize annually the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies around the globe. In the program's 6th year, it attracted nearly 4,000 nominations across a range of categories. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

To watch the video about the Vendormate Kiosk development journey and get more information on the Vendormate Kiosk, visit: https://www.ghx.com/vendormate-kiosk-provider/

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

