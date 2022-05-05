CORPORATE EDGE NAMES PRESIDENT AND ADDS STELLAR EXECUTIVE COACHES TO ITS TEAM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Edge (CE), a premier leadership coaching and consulting firm offering executive advisory services to prominent corporations and their senior leaders since 1998, is pleased to announce the designation of Wende Amerie as President. Dr. Seema Yasmin and Dennis Driver also join CE's all-star team of Executive Coaches.

Amerie took on the additional responsibilities as President at the beginning of the year, in addition to her Chief Operating Officer role. With high-level industry expertise, and a relationship-focused approach in all of their engagements, Amerie's impact is felt throughout the organizations that she serves.

"The last 16 years have given me ample opportunity to see the incredible growth unlocked by our team of talented consultants," shared Amerie. "By accepting this new position, I am looking forward to playing an even more active role in driving the significant work Corporate Edge will be able to provide across our diverse clients and partners."

CE welcomes Dr. Seema Yasmin as Executive Coach and Leadership Consultant. Yasmin is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, medical doctor, professor and author. She is director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative, clinical assistant professor in Stanford University's Department of Medicine, and visiting professor of crisis management and crisis communications at the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Dr. Yasmin's expert areas include crisis management; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; communications coaching; and medical and science-centric consultative services.

"Joining the highly accomplished team at CE is an exciting opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to support our clients' most critical business challenges and to develop their most promising executives," said Yasmin. "I believe CE's unique approach was an important factor in my decision to join the team."

Dennis Driver, an accomplished executive HR leader, also joins the CE team. His extensive experience gained from over 35 years working in various fields is the driving force behind his ability to create organizational-business alignment and develop future-focused work solutions to catalyze business trajectories for major global businesses.

"My expertise in integrated value creation complements what CE's current team has to offer," said Driver. "My experience as both a Board member and strategic business partner will help businesses thrive amid economic turbulence, global financial shifts, internal restructurings and international business expansions."

CE was founded by Michael Takagawa, with the vision of leveraging a unique, systems-focused, organizational model that better supports the needs of CEOs and their entire organizations, in stark contrast to traditional leadership and coaching firms. Takagawa held company president and senior operating roles with Fortune 1000 Consumer Goods firms prior to founding CE. In addition to being the Founder and CEO of Corporate Edge, he is currently embarking on a yearlong sabbatical as a Fellow of Stanford's Distinguished Career Institute.

"Seema and Dennis are joining us at a critical time as more and more leaders are looking to leverage innovative ways to solve their companies' challenges. They are stellar additions to an already illustrious team," said Takagawa.

