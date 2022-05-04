Quality Assurance Expansion at The Columbus Organization

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to maintaining the highest level of quality and compliance for almost four decades, The Columbus Organization, today announced significant promotions on their dedicated Quality Assurance (QA) team. As the nation's largest provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and complex health needs, Columbus' Quality Assurance department has added two new Director-level positions to manage a team of Quality Enhancement Coordinators (QECs) across the country. The QECs review Individualized Service Plans (ISPs) and Person-Centered Plans (PCPs) created by the Care Coordinators and the individuals they support to verify that the plans represent best practices, meet state standards, and satisfy the needs of the individual.

Brian Alessandro and Edwinna Avilma have been appointed to the positions of Regional QA Director in the North and South regions, respectively. With a Masters degree in clinical psychology, Brian joined the organization as a Support Coordinator in 2019. Since then, he has held the positions of QEC and New Jersey QA Director. Edwinna similarly began her career with Columbus as a Georgia Support Coordinator in 2011 before quickly rising to the positions of Georgia QEC and Georgia QA Director. She holds a Masters degree in social work. To backfill the open positions, Laura Harkins will become the new QA Director in Georgia, and Juana King has been promoted to QA Director in Indiana.

Melissa Richards, Ph.D., LBA, BCBA-D, the Senior Vice President for Clinical Operations, commented, "Serving the vulnerable population of individuals with IDD, behavioral health, or complex care needs requires an unwavering commitment to quality, and we continue to apply significant resources and investment to achieve that goal. We are fortunate to have such uniquely qualified talent within our organization. Brian, Edwinna, Laura, and Juana are truly best in class and bring unmatched strategic thinking, leadership, mentorship, and organizational management expertise to the Quality Assurance team and will contribute greatly to the growth of individuals served by The Columbus Organization."

The Columbus Organization is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, as a Quality Improvement Organization (QIO)-like entity.

For 37+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare.

