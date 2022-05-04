MKM Partners Hires Technology Analyst Catherine Trebnick as the Firm Continues Its Nationwide Expansion

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the firm announced the hiring of Catherine Trebnick to its award-winning Equity Research team as Managing Director – Communications Technology and Infrastructure Software Analyst. For more than 15 years, Catherine has been working as a Senior Research Analyst, identifying investment opportunities, building relationships, and applying unique perspectives given her wealth of knowledge. Prior to her roles in equity research, she spent over 14 years working in-house at renowned technology companies, giving her deep channel checks in various IT supply-chains, unparalleled technical knowledge, and incredibly strong C-suite relationships. Ms. Trebnick has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Maryland.

"There is so much excitement around this firm, and it is evident by the ongoing success of the MKM platform. I am truly looking forward to working with the various business groups to help create a comprehensive and differentiated offering in technology research for our clients," said Catherine.

"Catherine is a great addition to the MKM community," said Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of MKM Partners. "Our 'think-tank' approach to providing integrated research, combined with market intelligence from our record volume producing trading floor, has resulted in tremendous value for our clients. We look forward to delivering more opportunities to them as we continue to build on all business lines." Catherine is the fifth key new hire at MKM Partners in the past few weeks.

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

