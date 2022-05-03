project44 Announces New Monthly Event: Supply Chain LIVE

Hosted by project44 Chief Industry Officer Bart De Muynck, the series launches May 4 and will feature guest speakers to discuss trending supply chain topics

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced its new series, Supply Chain LIVE, launching this Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. CDT. The monthly event will inform industry professionals about new developments and what is happening in the world of supply chain.

Photo courtesy of project44 (PRNewswire)

Broadcasting on LinkedIn Live, the series will feature leading shipper, LSP (Logistics Service Provider) and carrier executives, world renowned academics, supply chain influencers and the brightest minds from the project44 team. They will discuss global supply chain challenges, provide insight into their operational and economic impact, and share real-time data and trends. The live series will be hosted by project44's newly appointed Chief Industry Officer Bart De Muynck. With 30 years of supply chain experience, De Muynck joined the company in April 2022 to foster collaboration between the industry and customers, and inform project44's product and services strategies.

"I'm looking forward to hosting Supply Chain LIVE and facilitating dynamic conversations with industry thought leaders on the trends and crises that continue to impact the supply chain," De Muynck said. "At a time when supply chains are more congested and vulnerable than ever before, collaboration is essential to overcome these unprecedented challenges. This initiative is just one example of how we at project44 are committed to enabling collaboration through thought leadership across the industry."

The first event of the series is called, "The State of Last Mile Delivery: Data Insights, Innovation, and Business Trends." After one of the industry's most challenging retail seasons, port congestion, capacity constraints and supply chain crises continue to stifle last mile supply chains. Meanwhile, growing demand and intensifying consumer demands are making on-time performance and customer experience more challenging to achieve.

The discussion will feature Bill Besselman, SVP of Supply Chain Execution at American Eagle Outfitters, Bill Catania, Founder and CEO of OneRail, and Jenny Bebout, Global Leader of Last Mile Solutions at project44 and Founder of Convey. Besselman is an experienced executive and entrepreneur who re-joined American Eagle Outfitters in 2020. Catania is a start-up entrepreneur focused on developing and executing last mile fulfillment and delivery solutions for global shippers. Bebout has 20 years of experience in the technology and supply chain industries, with an extensive background in building successful companies from the ground up.

The second episode, occurring in June, will feature a new set of guest speakers to discuss the role of the supply chain in improving sustainability and reducing emissions. Additional details will be released at a later date.

To register for Supply Chain LIVE Episode #1: The State of Last Mile Delivery: Data Insights, Innovation, and Business Trends, visit the link here.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves' FreightTech 2022, and the Customer's Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact:

project44@nextpr.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44