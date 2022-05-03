Lauren Crampsie Named President of Viral Nation Marketing

Advertising leader and innovator tapped to lead global marketing division for the technology-enabled media company

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based Viral Nation announced today that Lauren Crampsie has been appointed President of its global, tech-enabled marketing division, Viral Nation Marketing.

Founded as an influencer marketing agency in 2014, Viral Nation has evolved to meet the content and media needs of an impressive roster of Global 500 clients, as well as Creator and Athlete-influencer talent. They most recently secured CAD$250MN (USD$200M) in capital led by Eldridge, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based holding company, with participation from Toronto-based Maverix Private Equity.

"Lauren comes to Viral Nation with an incredible track record of driving change through one of the largest advertising agencies in the world," said Joe Gagliese, Co-Founder and CEO of Viral Nation. "Her deep understanding of the global marketing landscape, combined with her vision for a technology-empowered future will take VN Marketing to new heights. We are beyond thrilled to have her on board."

In this newly created role, Crampsie will spearhead global strategy, growth, and operations for the full suite of Viral Nation's marketing services, which include social media activations, experiential, paid and performance media, influencer marketing, content creation and production, advertising technology and digital media consulting.

A recognized industry leader, Crampsie spent 17 years at Ogilvy, where she helped the company evolve to meet clients' changing needs within the new media ecosystem. Under her leadership, Ogilvy built new full-service capabilities in their NY flagship office like Dynamic Content Studios, DTC, Influencer Marketing, Performance Media, Paid Social Media and others.

"Viral Nation has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the forefront of the growth we are seeing across the Influencer landscape. As globalization, speed to innovation and complexity of consumer demand across the Internet continues, we are helping our clients determine the best and most responsible way to capitalize on where their consumer is 90% of the time – online. The technology Viral Nation is developing and utilizing harnesses their unmatched expertise in the intersection of entertainment, media and commerce where every consumer can be a Creator and every brand desires authentic communication to yield business results. I could not be more excited to be part of a company that believes change is always inevitable and thrives on the constant evolution of digital marketing," said Crampsie.

