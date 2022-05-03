GrowPods from ACTX Can Help Reduce Food Shortages Caused By War in Ukraine

Modular hydroponic greenhouses can be deployed almost anywhere in the world and can help feed local populations

CORONA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – innovative modular hydroponic greenhouses – can help alleviate some of the food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

According to the CBS News program 60 Minutes, "Ukraine is the breadbasket of the world. They grow enough food to feed 400 million people." And now that's gone.

David Beasley, executive director of the U.N.'s World Food Programme, said half the wheat the WFP needs is stuck in Ukraine because the port in Odessa is closed.

"It's already creating havoc for the poorest of the poor around the world," Beasley told 60 Minutes. "But this is going to affect not just the poorest of the poor," he added. "It's going to affect everybody."

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said that GrowPods can be set up almost anywhere, and in a matter of days, even inexperienced people can start growing healthy food.

"GrowPods are complete growing systems so farming can get started quickly. Every farm-related task — from seeding to harvesting — is handled within the system," Heldoorn said. "These systems are perfect for relief organizations."

GrowPods are powered by automation software, which makes farming much less labor-intensive than any other growing techniques. The system controls the environment, nutrition and hydration levels; and enables farmers to remotely monitor the conditions.

According to CBS News, automated farms like GrowPods "can use up to 95% less water and yield 50% more produce than traditional farming," so they are not only efficient, but they are also an excellent solution for areas impacted by conflict or weather.

The New York Times reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unleashed a new wave of protectionism as governments, desperate to secure food for their citizens, erect new barriers to stop exports at their borders. This has created worldwide shortages.

In a speech last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the pandemic and the war had revealed that American supply chains, "were neither secure nor resilient."

"We urge policymakers, NGOs and Non-Profit Organizations to consider deploying GrowPods or equivalent systems around the world in areas where food is desperately needed," Heldoorn said. "This is not about selling more automated farms, it's about solving a worldwide crisis and feeding people in desperate need."

