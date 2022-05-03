Freespira Earns Prestigious Quality Reaccreditation From Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation

Recognition represents key milestone in fast-growing company's journey towards continuous quality and accessibility for third-party payments

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc. , maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment to significantly reduce or eliminate panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in only 28 days, today announced that it has received a highly coveted and significant quality reaccreditation from The Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA). This accreditation is also a necessary step for continuing access to third-party payment systems and the recently issued CMS code for digital therapeutics products.

HQAA is a not-for-profit healthcare accrediting body with rigorously high standards for quality. HQAA accreditation is tied directly to benchmarks specific to durable medical equipment (DME) like Freespira. HQAA accreditation emphasizes thorough online documentation review, as well as on-site surveys. All site visits are unannounced and aim not only to verify the submitted documentation, but also to conduct detailed observation of patient care and processes.

"We're proud to receive this second recognition from HQAA – an organization which shares our passion for reaching the highest quality standards," said Simon Thomas, President of Freespira. "While many digital therapeutics companies are unable to dedicate the required time and expertise to achieving this type of accreditation, our quality department has remained steadfast in its commitment to earning the HQAA certification. We're proud of their achievement on behalf of Freespira and their support as we continue on ongoing journey to quality."

HQAA accreditation is significant because it allows Freespira to bill third-party health plans and provide the Freespira treatment using the established medical billing systems which are used by all clinical practices which bill insurance. The detailed and prescriptive rules are defined by CMS.

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic attacks, panic disorder and PTSD symptoms by addressing the common underlying physiological factor of these conditions. As an alternative to medications and therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO2) hypersensitivity, which contributes to the symptoms of panic disorder and PTSD. Freespira provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO2 levels. Personalized, virtual coaching guides patients through the care journey to deliver maximum benefits from the twice daily, 17-minute treatments.

