eMoney Advisor Seeks Aspiring Financial Planners for Student Advisory Board

University Program juniors and seniors are eligible to apply for the Fall 2022 semester

RADNOR, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, is seeking financial planning students to join its Student Advisory Board for the Fall 2022 semester. As advisory board members, students will work alongside eMoney Financial Planning Education Consultants to help address the latest trends in personal financial planning, receive professional mentorship, and network with students from other universities.

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor) (PRNewswire)

Since 2015, eMoney has partnered with more than 110 universities across the country through its University Program to provide students pursuing financial planning degrees access to the eMoney platform. Through the program, students have the option to earn an official eMoney Certification and demonstrate their proficiency in the software. Over 2,000 eMoney Certifications have been issued to date. Current members of the Student Advisory Board hail from top financial planning schools.

"As someone who is passionate about helping people talk about money, I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the eMoney Student Advisory Board...I am eager to gain more insight on the trends within the financial planning industry while being able to grow as a young professional through mentorship and networking," said Linda Olvera , University of Georgia , current Student Advisory Board member.

Launched earlier this year, the Student Advisory Board aims to support eMoney's NextGen efforts while offering first-hand experience working in FinTech. Key initiatives for the Board include testing and providing feedback about Incentive—eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application—through the lens of the next generation financial professional and consumer, providing NextGen ideas for the annual eMoney Summit, and creating the framework for a new online community for NextGen partnerships.

"As a leader in the industry, we are committed to understanding how technology plays a role in current client relationships, the impact of financial wellness, and delivering innovative education and research," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney. "It is our responsibility to help the next generation of financial planners acquire the skillsets needed to be successful in this profession and lend their voice to shape the future of the industry."

Since 2015, eMoney has partnered with more than 110 universities across the country to provide students pursuing financial planning degrees access to the eMoney platform. Through the program, students have the option to earn an official eMoney Certification and demonstrate their proficiency in the software. Over 2,000 eMoney Certifications have been issued to date. Students who participate in the University Program are eligible to apply for the Student Advisory Board. Additional requirements include:

Personal Financial Planning degree preferred, or other related field of study

One semester commitment

Financial planning experience preferred but not required

Interest in financial technology, financial wellness, and/or behavioral finance

To apply, eligible students must complete this application no later than May 18. To learn more about eMoney's University Program, visit https://emoneyadvisor.com/university-program-certification/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMoney Advisor