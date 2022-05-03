Apprenti and Epic Games Announce First-of-its-Kind Unreal Engine Apprenticeship Program

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenti , a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

To jumpstart the program, Epic Games will be matching a $100k grant from the Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeships, and will provide access to their Unreal Authorized Training Centers, providing support and world-class training through CG Spectrum to help meet the overwhelming requirement for Unreal Engine skills, like 3D graphics and real-time 3D, in the workforce. Apprenti will also seek additional investments to rapidly accelerate a national registered apprenticeship program specific to much needed roles across a multitude of industries including gaming, automotive and architecture, assisting a diverse range of sectors on their mission to close the talent gap.

The need for real-time 3D skills continues to gain momentum , outpacing average IT technology skills by 50% and growing 10% faster than the overall job market worldwide. The gaming industry added 30,000 new entry level roles last year, and in order to meet this demand for new talent, it will be of the utmost importance for studios and companies to reimagine the hiring process to build a more diverse and competitive workforce. With this partnership, Epic Games is creating an opportunity for companies in this industry to join in the expansion of apprenticeship in gaming.

"The content created by the gaming industry needs to include the viewpoints of its consumers. It's imperative that game developers reflect the diversity of end-users," said Jennifer Carlson, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Apprenti. "Beyond this, an apprenticeship based in Unreal Engine skills will provide a pathway to careers not just in gaming but in broad industries such as film, television, advertising, and manufacturing. We are proud to partner with Epic Games and help underrepresented individuals explore lucrative careers in interactive media."

"As the demand for real-time skills continues to grow, apprenticeship programs not only offer an effective solution to the tech talent gap, they also have the potential to enrich the lives of people and communities, connecting them with invaluable resources and opportunities," said Julie Lottering, Director of Unreal Engine Education, Epic Games." At Epic, we're working alongside Apprenti to deliver Unreal Engine apprenticeship programs for games, media and entertainment, and beyond. This partnership is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential industry-transcending impact and we couldn't be more excited for the future."

Industry training and mentorship will be provided by CG Spectrum. "We are excited to collaborate with Epic and Apprenti on this initiative. This co-investment will allow us to work closely with Epic's customers and industry leaders to train and inspire creators, while leveraging the Apprenti model to increase access to expert-led development and coaching across these industries." shared Jeremy Chinn, Global Chief Operating Officer, CG Spectrum.

Operating nationally, Apprenti has placed apprentices at the largest companies in the United States, including Amazon, PayPal, Wayfair, Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase, among many others. Among apprentices, 85% are from underrepresented groups. This figure points to Apprenti's impressive success in providing a pathway to tech careers for apprentices from non-traditional backgrounds.

For more information and to get involved, please visit https://apprenticareers.org/contact/ .

About Apprenti

Apprenti , a 501(c)3 non-profit, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups. Apprenti's programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. Apprenti is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) contract, as well as other funders nationwide. For more information on how to apply , donate , or become a hiring partner , please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is an American company founded by CEO Tim Sweeney. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and has more than 50 offices worldwide. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates one of the world's largest games, Fortnite, and Epic has over 600 million accounts with over 4.7 billion friend connections across Fortnite, Fall Guys, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

About CG Spectrum

Established in 2011, CG Spectrum is a global top-ranked training provider offering specialized programs in real-time 3D, game development, animation, VFX, and digital painting. CG Spectrum inspires and trains creators through a unique online learning model and personalized mentorship from industry professionals. CG Spectrum is an Unreal Authorized Training Center , Unreal Academic Partner , SideFX Certified Training Provider, and Toon Boom Authorized Training Center delivering programs worldwide. Learn more at cgspectrum.com .

