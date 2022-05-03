An Inclusive Approach to Recruiting and Developing Diverse STEM Talent

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis named among top companies recruiting and developing Indigenous STEM professionals by Winds of Change magazine

Third consecutive year company has been included on this prestigious list

Company's commitment to recruiting and engaging diverse talent central to its customer-centered business strategy

The editors of Winds of Change magazine have named Stellantis to the publication's 2022 list of top 50 companies providing career and development opportunities for Indigenous STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals in North America.

Stellantis was also included on this leadership list in 2020 and 2021.

Winds of Change magazine is produced by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, a national nonprofit organization focused on "substantially increasing the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America in STEM studies and careers."

"Our commitment to recruiting and developing diverse talent is central to our business strategy to design innovative products that delight and inspire our customers," said Lottie Holland, director – diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis – North America. "We are especially proud of our ICON Business Resource Group for enhancing our company's reputation as a strong career destination for talented Indigenous technical professionals and for spreading awareness of Native cultures throughout our company."

The ICON (Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network) is one of 11 employee-directed Business Resource Group at the company that support networking, career development and community service of employee members.

These groups also support the company's efforts to attract diverse talent, pursue strategic projects within the company and in the community, and promote awareness of cultural differences among employees.

For instance, ICON members and allies benefit from programming open to all employees that want to learn more about Native cultures. Some of the recent program offerings included beading and basket weaving workshops, book club discussions on Indigenous topics or titles written by Indigenous and authors, managing a native plant garden at the company's Auburn Hills complex, and health and wellness activities supporting charitable giving to Native causes.

"We are very proud that our company is consistently recognized for supporting a work culture that is respectful and inclusive of Indigenous people," said Kaitlyn Mulkey, Jeep brand tribal relations, president of the ICON Business Resource Group and citizen of the Navajo Nation. "This is an outstanding acknowledgement of our company's achievements in recruiting and retaining diverse technical talent, and to be relevant to indigenous employees, communities and customers."

Stellantis recently launched two new leadership development programs focused on developing talented Black and multicultural employees for future leadership opportunities with the company.

The programs, called BLAC (Black Leaders Advancement Collective) and LEAD (Leaders Embracing All Diversity), are modeled after the company's award-winning Women's Leadership Experience development program for high-potential women employees.

The Winds of Change 2022 Top 50 Companies list will appear in the publication's spring issue.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

