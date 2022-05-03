5WPR Awarded Media Relations PR Campaign of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year – Media Relations category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The award recognizes 5WPR's work with client YellowHeart, an emerging platform looking to revolutionize ticketing by creating the first NFT tickets, and their partnership with Kings of Leon to release the band's "NFT Yourself" series in tandem with their new album. The team ideated and developed a media strategy to execute YellowHeart's first major NFT announcement, while effectively laying the groundwork for blockchain ticketing, establishing YellowHeart as the frontrunner in the space. The team secured a Rolling Stone exclusive, followed by wide day-of outreach to industry press in priority verticals for YellowHeart, spanning mainstream business, technology, music, cryptocurrency and national broadcast outlets.

"At a time when few knew what an NFT was, our team was making monumental moves for both the crypto and entertainment industries," said 5WPR CEO Matthew Caiola. "This campaign was the first of its kind, and we're thrilled to have played a large part in its success. This recognition is well deserved."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

