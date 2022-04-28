CLAIMS CONFERENCE PUBLISHES 100 WORDS FROM 100 HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS GLOBALLY ASKING THE WORLD TO REMEMBER

100 Holocaust Survivors Participated In A Powerful Video Op-Ed Commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day Asking The World To Remember The Past So It Does Not Become Our Future

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Taylor, President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), today published the 100 Words project, a video Op-Ed made by 100 Holocaust survivors asking the world to stand with them and remember on Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah).

Gideon Taylor, President of the Claims Conference, said, "The world is full of strife – from the pandemic to the crisis happening in Ukraine – on remembrance days like Yom HaShoah, it is so important to stop and reflect. The call to action these survivors put forth today is not only one of remembrance, but one of action, a reminder that we do not have to be bystanders. We can all stand up in our own way and we can choose to not let our collective history repeat itself."

The 100 Word Project statement declared by Holocaust survivors around the world:

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day

We all survived the Holocaust

We are here to give voice to the six million Jews who were murdered

We are a reminder unchecked hatred can lead to actions, actions to genocide

Just over 75 years ago, one-third of the world's Jews were systematically murdered

Among them, over 1.5 million children were killed

in the name of indifference, intolerance, hate

Hatred for what was feared

Hatred for what was different

We must remember the past or it will become our future

On Holocaust Remembrance Day we ask the world to stand with us and remember

The Claims Conference has published many survivor-led campaigns over the years, including their most recent #DontBeABystander campaign - a campaign highlighting Righteous rescuers, the non-Jews who saved Jews during the Holocaust, reminding everyone that standing-by while hatred goes unchecked is a choice. This call to action from Holocaust survivors in these 100 words is unmistakable; no matter what is going on in the world, it is our moral imperative to take time for remembrance.

Greg Schneider, Claims Conference Executive Vice President, said, "The reminder survivors are giving us in this statement isn't just about remembering the past. This is a call to action to ensure our past does not become our future. We were especially touched that Ukrainian survivors we recently evacuated wanted to participate, despite their upheaval." Schneider continued, "More than six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust – one and a half million of them were children, murdered just because they were Jewish. Our task is to remember those we lost, care for those who survived, and educate future generations so that the atrocities of the Holocaust are never again repeated."

Survivors from around the world participated in the powerful statement including survivors from the United States, Germany, Israel, France, England, Ukraine, and Canada. In addition to the Holocaust survivors, a handful of social welfare agencies supported this project including: Amcha Rehovot Israel; American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC); Bikur Cholim Chesed Organization; Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family & Children's Services of Palm Beach County; Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County; Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island; Jewish Family Service of Colorado; Jewish Family Service Houston; Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern NJ; Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley; Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Inc.; Selfhelp Community Services; The Association of Jewish Refugees of Great Britain; and The Central Welfare Board of Jews in Germany, Budge Stiftung.

"I am so proud to be one of the 100 Holocaust survivors participating in this video op-ed reminding those watching that hate must not remain unchecked and that remembrance is vital," stated Abe Foxman, Holocaust survivor and member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. "As a survivor, not only do I know what happens when evil is allowed to flourish, I also know the urgency of continuing to tell the world of the atrocities that allowed one-third of a population to be murdered. Only through remembrance can we be sure this will never happen again."

Selfhelp Community Services CEO Stuart Kaplan stated, "Holocaust survivors are eager to add their voice to campaigns like the 100 Words project. For each and every survivor, remembrance and education are their legacy. This is how they ensure that future generations will remember and will not have to live through the hatred they endured."

To see the 100 Words video statement and a complete list of Holocaust survivors who participated in the project, please visit: https://www.claimscon.org/100words/

The video will also be live on our Facebook page: https://fb.watch/cCNEeWbIhv/

In addition to the work being done to empower survivors to share their voice during this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Claims Conference has been working to support survivors impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Through a close partnership with the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) on the ground, the Claims Conference has ensured everything from advanced funding to humanitarian supplies, and evacuations, and will continue to do so throughout the conflict.

For more information about the Claims Conference, please visit: www.claimscon.org

About the Claims Conference: The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), a nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Israel and Germany, secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951 by representatives of 23 major international Jewish organizations, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations and seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust. As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $90 billion in indemnification to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis. In 2021, the Claims Conference distributed approximately $820 million in compensation to over 210,000 survivors in 83 countries and allocated over $650 million in grants to over 300 social service agencies worldwide that provide vital services for Holocaust survivors, such as homecare, food and medicine.

View original content:

SOURCE Claims Conference