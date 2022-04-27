Reference Point Names Vicki Bott to Lead Housing Finance Offering

The power of RP's Expert Network and Experienced Consultants Offers Unmatched Expertise to Help Clients Navigate Today's Market

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point, a leading strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the Financial Services industry, has hired Vicki Bott as a Director leading the Housing Finance offering.

"We're very pleased to welcome Vicki to our Reference Point team and know she'll make an impact from day one," said Scott Goeden, Managing Partner, Reference Point. "This is an exciting time in the mortgage market with both opportunities and challenges to navigate. Much like our other offering leaders, Vicki has outstanding direct hands-on experience and understands the landscape that our clients are facing today. I personally look forward to working closely with Vicki to expand our strategic offering and continue to support banks in maximizing the value of their housing finance businesses."

Bott is a strategic executive with more than 35 years of experience. She has held leadership roles at Wells Fargo, The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Washington Mutual Home Loans with her most recent role as Executive Vice President Regulatory Compliance and Operational Risk at Guaranteed Rate Inc, one of the nation's largest Independent Mortgage Banks. In her diverse career, she has managed all aspects of the mortgage process from sales, operations and credit to compliance oversight and risk management. Vicki's ability to draw on these experiences provides a unique blend of strategy development and execution management. She holds a BS from Arizona State University.

Bott will partner with Reference Point's already strong Housing and Finance team and expert network of advisors, who include:

Bill Beckman , who held CEO roles at Merscorp, CitiMortgage and The Student Loan Corp.

Dave Stadler , who served as Mortgage CIO at Freddie Mac and GMAC/ResCap/Ally

Dave Stevens , who served as President and CEO of the MBA, as the US Assistant Secretary of Housing, and Federal Housing Commissioner at HUD

Jon Baymiller , who served as President & CEO of NYCB Mortgage Company LLC, a subsidiary of New York Community Bank and an Executive Vice President at AmTrust and CitiMortgage

Mike McPartland , a former Managing Director for both Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase's Residential lending divisions as well as North America Head of Private Bank lending for Citi

This team of renowned former C-suite mortgage executives, together with Reference Point's experienced consultants will deliver independent thinking as clients navigate their biggest opportunities and challenges. Services include Strategic Assessment & Planning, Implementation of Strategic Options, Mortgage Technology Strategy, M&A Planning & Integration, and Organizational Change & Program Management. Learn more at www.referencepoint.com.

ABOUT REFERENCE POINT

Reference Point is a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the financial services industry. We combine proven experience and practical experience in a unique consulting model to give clients superior quality and superior value. Our engagements are led by former industry executives, supported by top-tier consultants. We partner with our clients to assess challenges and opportunities, create practical strategies, and implement new solutions to drive measurable value for them and their organizations.

