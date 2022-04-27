Hivestack Announces Global Alliance with Xandr for Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH)

The alliance will enable Xandr Invest advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP)

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has today announced a strategic global collaboration with Xandr , a data-enabled technology platform powering a global marketplace for premium advertising.

Through this alliance, Invest DSP, the company's Demand Side Platform, will be integrated into the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP) which will allow for Xandr's advertisers to access Hivestack's premium global DOOH inventory through RTB transactions via Open Exchange and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals.

"As we continue to redefine the future of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, our omnichannel DSP business partners are increasingly important to our mission", said Bruno Guerrero, COO, Hivestack. "We are thrilled to announce this crucial global alliance with Xandr and look forward to collectively driving the DOOH industry further in terms of technology and innovation."

"The growth we have seen for the DOOH channel is evidence of the exciting opportunity advertisers today have to leverage data, measurement and precision in their OOH advertising strategies. We are excited to announce our collaboration with Hivestack who have proven to be at the forefront of this innovation", added Dylan McBride, head of global partnerships, Xandr.

The collaboration is set to launch immediately across key global markets that are well-connected with strong digital supply inventory and have active demand clients.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

