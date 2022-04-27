CADENT INTEGRATES BLOCKGRAPH TO ENABLE MORE EFFECTIVE TARGETING OF ADDRESSABLE TV AUDIENCES FOR ITS APERTURE CLIENTS

The agreement enables marketers to more efficiently plan, target, and measure campaigns across the fragmented CTV landscape

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, today announced a new partnership with Cadent, the advanced TV platform company offering data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. Through the new integration, companies using Cadent Aperture Platform will be able to match and activate TV audiences using aggregated and de-identified data, across addressable households within the footprint of participating distributors, using Blockgraph's Identity Operating System (IDoS).

(PRNewsfoto/Cadent) (PRNewswire)

In today's siloed TV marketplace, advertisers must develop strategies to plan, target, and measure campaigns across fragmented platforms while maintaining coordination and compliance with privacy regulations. Lack of interoperability between formats and devices can hinder scale and efficiency, particularly as brands and marketers seek to aggregate and analyze data from disparate sources. The new partnership between Blockgraph and Cadent simplifies and accelerates processes such as data onboarding, audience building and media planning, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering improvements to advertising outcomes.

"While there is continued data innovation in convergent TV advertising, the actual processes of planning, deploying, and measuring a TV ad campaign have only become more complex," said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. "Our integration with Cadent will help simplify those processes by making it easier for sellers, buyers, and distributors to more efficiently and accurately reach brands' target audiences across all forms of TV in the connected home."

The agreement between the companies will allow users of Cadent Aperture Platform to work with Cadent's publisher clients to access and plan TV audiences, with a focus on privacy, through Blockgraph's identity platform.

"Our work at Cadent has been driven by a mission to break down the silos that currently complicate addressable TV advertising," said Tony Yi, EVP, Business Development at Cadent. "By integrating with Blockgraph's leading identity connectivity platform, our Aperture Platform customers now have a simpler solution for planning audiences across providers that use Blockgraph's privacy-first infrastructure. Together, Cadent and Blockgraph provide scale and operational efficiency that has yet to be seen in the addressable TV advertising market."

About Blockgraph



Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world's leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph's Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co .

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

