OPEN MINDS & Qualifacts Announce Upcoming Collaborations For 2022

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS and Qualifacts have announced their continued collaboration in the 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series, with Qualifacts named a Premier Partner. Launching the partnership, Qualifacts will be presenting a webinar in May entitled "A Case Study in Improving CCBHC Outcomes" open to all OPEN MINDS Circle members, followed by a Knowledge Partner Session at the 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute in June.

In addition to the Strategy and Innovation Institute, Qualifacts will be holding Knowledge Partner sessions this upcoming year at the OPEN MINDS Management & Best Practices Institute in Newport Beach, California, the Executive Leadership Retreat in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the Technology and Analytics Institute in Las Vegas.

Qualifacts will also be sponsoring both the 2022 national survey and a town hall session at the the OPEN MINDS Technology and Analytics Institute in Las Vegas, along with hosting a Lunch & Learn session. Qualifacts will have various exhibit booths across the entire OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series in 2022, a collaborative white paper published with OPEN MINDS, and several sponsored content pieces throughout the calendar year.

As a Premiere Institute Partner, Qualifacts will be a premier underwriting sponsor for all five of OPEN MINDS 2022-2023 Executive Institutes:

OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 14-16, 2022 , New Orleans, Louisiana : https://strategy.openminds.com/ The 2022Strategy & Innovation Institute,

OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 30- September 1, 2022 , Newport Beach , California: http://management.openminds.com/ The 2022Management Best Practices Institute,, California:

OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, October 4- 6, 2022 , Gettysburg, Pennsylvania : http://leadership.openminds.com/ The 2022Executive Leadership Retreat,

OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, November 8- 10, 2022 , Las Vegas, Nevada : https://technology.openminds.com/ The 2022Technology & Informatics Institute,

OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 14-16, 2023 , Clearwater Beach, Florida : https://performance.openminds.com/ The 2023Performance Management Institute,

About Qualifacts. Qualifacts is one of the largest behavioral health, human services and rehabilitative services EHR vendors in the country. Its mission is to partner customers with technology and services that enhance their ability to deliver quality care, exceptional outcomes and improve the lives of the individuals they serve. With more than 20 years of experience, its products and services help customers achieve interoperability goals, optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize reimbursement. The company provides three EHR platforms– CareLogic, Credible and InSync – while collaborating to build an even brighter future for customers and their clients.

