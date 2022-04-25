InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hand Sanitizer to Reduce Plastic Waste (SDB-1605)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to house and dispense hand sanitizer to help reduce plastic bottle waste," said an inventor, from Coronado, Calif., "so I invented the FRHANDS. My design would help to keep hands clean during the current COVID-19 pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an environmentally-friendly alternative to storing/applying topical solutions, including conventional hand sanitizer. In doing so, it eliminates plastic bottle waste. It also enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

