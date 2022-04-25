CGTN: China aims for world-class universities with Chinese characteristics

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is eyeing to build world-class universities with Chinese characteristics.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Renmin University of China on Monday, he said China's universities should be deeply rooted in China and avoid simply copying foreign standards and models.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed following the Party's leadership and passing down revolutionary traditions in running universities.

His visit to the university in Beijing came ahead of the country's Youth Day, which falls on May 4. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended festive greetings to young people of all ethnic groups nationwide.

Xi calls for more ideological-political courses for fostering students' morality

Xi went to a smart classroom for ideological-political courses, where he sat with students, listening attentively and joining their discussions.

Stressing that ideological-political classes should play their due role in fostering morality, Xi called for tailoring such education to the needs of young people at different developmental stages.

Xi expressed hopes that all young people in the country can keep in mind the Party's instructions, strive for national rejuvenation, and work hard for the best results possible.

Xi also called for strengthening the building of the instructors.

Xi tells college students to go all-out in life

When talking to the students, he told them to go all-out in life and achieve "the best performance."

Xi compared life with running, saying he hopes the students can "run as hard as they can in the track of their youth" and to "live up to the expectations of their youth, the times and the people."

Renmin University of China is among the top 10 universities in China, according to the latest ranking by independent Chinese university service Cuaa.Net. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is among the university's famous alumni.

The history of Renmin University of China can be traced to Shanbei Public School, founded in 1937. The university has grown over the decades, with a focus on humanities and social sciences, as well as Marxism studies.

During his visit, Xi also learned about the efforts to strengthen the protection and utilization of ancient books and promote the application of theoretical research achievements.

