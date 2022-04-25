Ball Aluminum Cup™ Recognized with a 2022 Edison Award for Innovation in Providing Consumers Sustainable Solutions

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) announced that the Ball Aluminum Cup™ was named a Gold winner by the 2022 Edison Awards in the field of Consumer Solutions: Sustainability. Established in 1987, the prestigious Edison Awards honor and foster innovation and innovators that have a positive impact on the world.

Receiving an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades denoting innovative success. The Ball Aluminum Cup was selected as a winner by expert reviewers from around the world who assessed more than 350 nominations.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf within 60 days. Additionally, the Ball Aluminum Cup is now composed of 90% recycled content, the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category.

"We're thrilled that the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup has been recognized by the Edison Awards as a sustainable consumer solution," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect of Ball. "This recognition affirms the Ball Aluminum Cup's position as both a leader in its category and a simple way for consumers to live more sustainably. It's our mission to use our aluminum beverage packaging expertise to provide customers and consumers with the sustainable solutions they need to do right by the planet, and we're excited to continue delivering on that promise."

"We are incredibly proud of the impact the Edison Awards winners continue to make in the global marketplace," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of Edison Awards. "It shows that no matter what the circumstances, great minds are always striving to create new innovations to better the world. The 2022 Edison Awards winners are the best of the best. Congratulations to the innovation teams behind all these amazing products and services."

Ball, a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, designed the lightweight aluminum cups, now available in multiple sizes, to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. The cups are currently available for purchase on Amazon and from major retailers, and they are also helping drive sustainability at major sports & entertainment venues across the U.S., including Ball Arena, SoFi Stadium, Climate Pledge Arena, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Raymond James Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium.

For more information about the Ball Aluminum Cup, visit https://www.ball.com/aluminumcups .

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

