Kindra Wants You to Get to Know Your Vagina and Your Vulva on World Vagina Appreciation Day

#VYourself Campaign Encourages Body Literacy with the Launch of V Relief Serum

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Vagina Appreciation Day, Kindra wants you to Know Yourself, #VYourself, starting with recognizing that the Vagina is the internal part of the genitalia and the canal that connects the vaginal opening to the cervix, and the Vulva is the external part of the genitals that includes the labia, clitoris, vaginal opening, and the opening to the urethra. Most of the time, when we refer to the vagina, we actually mean vulva. Understanding one's own anatomy is critical in getting the health and wellness care you need and deserve, especially as you age. The first step in the world of V Relief is discovery and identification. The second is sharing and destigmatization. Every vagina and vulva is different. It changes and matures over time. From how it looks, to how it feels, to what it needs to thrive.

It's 2022, there are billionaires in space, yet 73% of women still don't know the difference between the vagina and the vulva. So, on World Vagina Appreciation Day, Kindra, the go-to online resource for science-backed menopause solutions, education, and community, is launching their Know Yourself, #VYourself, an empowering campaign with a mission to inform and raise awareness for an accurate understanding of the female anatomy. Inspiration for the campaign stemmed, in part, from the research and development of the newly launched Kindra V Relief Serum.

"Through pouring over scientific and medical studies, paired with learning from the over 55,000 women who have completed Kindra's assessment quiz, Kindra's team quickly realized that when women are unsure of their specific symptoms or anatomy, finding real, lasting relief could be a challenge," said Kindra CEO, Catherine Balsam-Schwaber.

To expand Kindra's targeted, science-driven solutions for the 6,000 people who enter menopause every day, Kindra's Innovation Lab partnered with leading OB/GYNs and chemists to develop V Relief Serum. The breakthrough formulation is specifically developed to take into consideration sensitive, dry, irritated vulvar skin (external vagina), and the hypersensitive vaginal opening (the introitus).

"Women are already feeling nervous to discuss their menopausal symptoms, especially vulvar and vaginal dryness and discomfort, with their physicians," says Hasti Nazem, Kindra Head of Product and Education. "Understanding your anatomy can help you better communicate with your medical provider the discomfort you are feeling, which can lead to better support or diagnoses. Not only that, women can better incorporate targeted, non-Rx, non-hormonal solutions delivered straight to your door, like Kindra, into their wellness regimens." Nazem's particular concern is that ignoring symptoms may lead to chronic issues. At Kindra, we want to meet women at every point in the peri or post menopause journey with support and relief that considers the impact of hormonal shifts on your vulvar and vaginal tissue."

Notably, the patent-pending formulation includes a biomimetic peptide clinically-studied to reduce skin sensitivity and reactivity, including stinging, burning, and itching, plus features hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and coconut oil to support intimate skin hydration and nourishment. V Relief Serum targets some of the most frustrating pain points of women experiencing peri and post menopause as a result of hormonal shifts, communicated to Kindra not just by women in their community, but also women's health experts who say there is a shortage of solutions to address the wide range of discomfort their patients feel.

"Kindra's V Relief Serum is an innovative solution to the sensitive vulvar skin problem." said Dr. Seema Shah, MD, MPH, Board Certified OB/GYN and Kindra Medical Advisor. "In practice, I often wished for a "bridge" solution for those patients that were so tender that the thought of applying anything was unfathomable. This serum was formulated with the latest scientific findings to help those women get what they need to move forward in their process to achieve better vulvar comfort."

"Whether you're V Strong, V Dry, having V Good Sex, or feeling V Vulnerable, we hope that the V Relief Serum and Kindra's Know Yourself, V Yourself campaign help women, wherever they are in the journey, feel V seen and V cared for. Whatever your vulva and vagina are going through, you deserve support and community, you deserve to V Yourself," stated Balsam-Schwaber.

Kindra's V Relief Serum ($49) is available now online at www.ourkindra.com .

About Kindra

Kindra is the fastest growing direct to consumer menopause company in the US, helping to build the much needed category of solutions, education, and community for women navigating mid-life health and wellness. Kindra serves women in all phases of the menopause journey, helping to prepare for, manage, and embrace their natural hormonal shifts, while harnessing the insight and expertise of interdisciplinary women's health experts and board certified OB/GYNs. Through estrogen-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered.

