QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, May 4, 2021 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 888-882-6544 (domestic)

+1 313-209-6544 (international)

Passcode: 7396520 Replay Instructions: +1 888-203-1112 (domestic)

+1 719-457-0820 (international)

Passcode: 7396520 Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Hayden Blair

(650) 578-7824

hblair@quinstreet.com

