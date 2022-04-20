BuildOps announces Glen West as new Head of Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, today announced the addition of Glen West, BuildOps Head of Growth, who will lead strategic integrations and partnerships.

Glen West, Head of Growth at BuildOps (PRNewswire)

"Glen's more than 30 years of experience adds tremendous value to BuildOps," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "His insights and opinions are already contributing to the whole company, and his critical analysis is enriching our 2022 strategy."

BuildOps welcomes Glen's leadership experience and expertise in construction technology and accounting to drive its strategic partnership strategy. His front-row seat in the construction and commercial contractor industry included the release of the number one construction accounting software at Timberline Software Corp. and as a partner at Alliance Solutions Group, where it focused on offering the most current software solutions for operational efficiency.

"I have seen the construction and commercial contractor industry transform because of emerging technology. BuildOps is leading a new revolution in cloud-based technology meeting the unique needs of specialty contractors and I am excited to be a part of it," said Glen.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial specialty contractor. Focusing on trade contractors, BuildOps combines service, project management, and more into a single SaaS platform. Founded in 2018, privately held, and veteran-owned, BuildOps is backed by large institutional firms including Founders Fund, Next47 (Siemens), Global Founders Capital, and other world-class institutional investors. Visit BuildOps.com to learn more.

