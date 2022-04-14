InventHelp Inventor Develops Submersible Standing Dock Platform (TRO-424)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to stand in the water without directly touching the muddy, mucky and rocky bottom," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented THE PERCH. My design could make the water experience more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides a submersible standing platform for dock use. In doing so, it enables users to comfortably stand beneath the surface of the water. As a result, it eliminates the need to touch mud or rocks on the ground. The invention features a lightweight and stable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for cottage owners, lakeside/waterfront homeowners and resort owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-424, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

