InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone Case to Check Surfaces for Germs (TRO-482)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help you pinpoint trouble areas so they can be thoroughly disinfected or altogether avoided," said an inventor, from Markham, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the U V PHONE CASE. My design enables you to check a doorknob, cutlery, gas pump handle, dishes or any other object for germs."



The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to check if various surfaces are clean and safe and would be ideal for hotel products and equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to feel unsafe and unsure if surfaces are contaminated. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could enhance safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

