Hireology Acquires Customer Base of Franchise-Focused Applicant Tracking System, Hyrell

Hireology will acquire Hyrell's existing customers and enter into a referral relationship with Benetrends, further expanding its footprint as the leading hiring platform for decentralized businesses

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading all-in-one hiring and HR platform for decentralized businesses, announced today that it will acquire the customer base of franchise-focused applicant tracking platform, Hyrell. Hyrell's more than 1,200 franchisee customers will transition to Hireology for their hiring needs, gaining access to the platform's suite of pre- and post-hire tools.

The move comes as Hireology continues to rapidly grow as a full-service hiring and HR provider — helping thousands of companies across decentralized industries recruit, hire, and manage great talent. The company recently acquired employee referral platform, EmployUs , which expanded its set of built-in talent acquisition tools. Hireology's platform empowers its customers to manage the entire employee lifecycle from one central location.

"We're so excited to welcome Hyrell's customers into the Hireology family," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "We've worked hard to build a platform that is much more than an applicant tracking system — one that provides customers with the tools they need to run a smooth and efficient hiring process from application to hire within one easy-to-use platform."

Hireology specializes in supporting decentralized businesses of all kinds, making it the perfect home for Hyrell's franchisee customer base, which consists of leading organizations including The UPS Store, Wendy's, Snap Fitness, and more. Hireology's customer service track record recently earned top honors in HRO Today's top spot in talent management technology and quality of service in 2021.

"Hyrell customers are in the very best hands with Hireology," said Rocco Fiorentino, CEO of Hyrell's parent company, Benetrends. "Hireology is a proven leader when it comes to not only providing top-notch technology, but also supporting HR teams and hiring managers who are working to attract and hire talent across multiple locations."

If you're a Hyrell customer looking for more information on what this move means for you, visit www.hireology.com/hyrell .

In addition to this acquisition, Benetrends has identified Hireology as a preferred partner for all Benetrends customers. If you are a Benetrends customer, visit www.hireology.com/benetrends to learn more.

About Hireology

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 7,500 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

