GOAT TO BECOME PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN'S SLEEVE PARTNER

Next generation lifestyle platform joins the world's most stylish football club with branding on iconic kits and avant-garde collaborations

PARIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French sports giant Paris Saint-Germain and GOAT, the global platform for the past, present and future, today announce a major multiyear global partnership that will see GOAT become the new official sleeve partner of the club. In addition to GOAT's presence on the sleeve of the club's men's first team shirts, the partnership will see the two brands collaborating to promote GOAT's premium platform and its offerings to a new generation of football and fashion fans worldwide.

GOAT logo will appear on the sleeve of the future jersey 2022-2023 (Mock-up for illustrative purposes only) (PRNewswire)

GOAT will join the club as an Official Partner until the end of the current season before becoming the sleeve partner and one of the club's Principal Partners beginning in July 2022. The GOAT brand will be displayed on all of the club's performance kits, including training, warm-up and match apparel.

With innovation at the forefront of both brands, the partnership will introduce first-of-its-kind initiatives, including unique content and collaborations. The partnership will also strengthen each brand's global footprints, reaching a wider audience in key markets.

"We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys," said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. "GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world. Together we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere."

"Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential clubs in the world and we're excited to partner with them as we continue to build our global community," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "We're not only bringing together two leading lifestyle brands, but uniting a community of athletes, creatives and fans around the world. This partnership plays to each other's strengths, with innovative collaborations in the months and years to come."

A dedicated PSG experience will launch on the GOAT platform, with a selection of Paris Saint-Germain lifestyle apparel and objects from the past, present and future.

About GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 40 million members across 170 countries.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Ever since QSI purchased the club in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has undergone a transformation to become one of the world's top football clubs and global sports brands.

The Club has won 27 trophies in just ten years, for a total 43 in its history, making it the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and currently Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, some of the best players in the world.

The international popularity of the Club never stops growing. It is now one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding from zero to a community of over 160 million social media followers in ten years.

This pioneering Club – which includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo squads – made the ground-breaking move to incorporate an Esports team in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the Club, which has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop wide-reaching and efficient programs to help underprivileged youngsters.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOAT Group