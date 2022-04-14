EAGLE HILL EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has landed another accolade as a top workplace, and now is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The award is based solely on the views of current employees and what they say about their work experience. This year, 91 percent of Eagle Hill employees said the company is a great place to work.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Eagle Hill continues to be intentional about creating a healthy culture and a meaningful employee experience.

"We're proud of this certification because we continue to be intentional about creating a healthy culture and meaningful employee experience," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Even as we've grown and weathered the pandemic, Eagle Hill has stayed true to a culture that empowers employees to be creative, energized and happy. This focus on our employees is the right thing to do for our people, and ultimately it drives satisfaction and success for our client base."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily. It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Eagle Hill is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company to work for by Vault and The Washington Post among others. Learn about Eagle Hill's current career opportunities here. Read about a year in the life at the company here. Learn about the company's unconventional employee career paths here.

Great Place to Work® is a leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting