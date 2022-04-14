Controversial Police Shooting Results in Death of a Beloved Grandmother

OAKLAND, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After repeated requests to the Stockton Police Department for a position statement regarding their justification for the killing of an unarmed 54 year old Grandmother on 2-22-22, they finally responded by posting an April 7, 2022 public relations piece with select body cam clips of the incident in an attempt to twist the narrative to their favor," said Gary Gwilliam, Esq, with Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, the Law Firm retained by the family of Tracy Gaeta.

"Like too many black women across this country, Tracy Gaeta is yet another victim of preventable police violence."

"Nationally recognized standards prohibit officers from firing at moving vehicles absent the most compelling circumstances. Stockton PD has quickly moved to stand by Officer Ribera rather than hold him accountable. When listening to the select video clips posted by the Stockton Police Department, one can clearly hear over 30 shots being discharged in under a minute," said Jayme Walker, Esq. of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer who continued, "We are going to fight for this family".

The Stockton PD noted at 42 seconds in their PR posting that "The officer notified dispatch that the driver was possibly a Black male, 50 years in age,…".

Angelina Austin, Esq. with Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer said, "Like too many black women across this country, Tracy Gaeta is yet another victim of preventable police violence".

Alex Gaeta Jr., son of Tracy Gaeta stated, "I love my mom and miss her. She was such a warm hearted, kind soul woman. She always saw the light in others and was such a delight to be around. I am so distraught and beside myself trying to understand why such a violent excessive use of force was used to handle this situation. I just want justice for my mother".

Tressie Gaeta, daughter of Tracy Gaeta, said, "My mother, Tracy Gaeta, was a loving, caring mother and grandmother to my children and to everyone that she knew. She was the life of the party, and always knew how to put a smile on your face. She loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them to beaches and amusement parks. My children and I are going to miss her tremendously. I hope that we can find justice because she did not deserve to die like that".

