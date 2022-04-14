Artisan Design Group Announces the Addition of Steven Margolius as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG") is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Margolius as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG is a leading interior finishes provider to the single family and multifamily industry, operating from a national footprint.

Steve has over thirty years of operational and financial leadership experience in distribution, fabrication, installation services and manufacturing earned while serving in executive leadership roles at Distribution International ("DI"), HD Supply, Arrow Electronics and GE. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the DI Board of Directors, having held those positions since June 2017. Mr. Margolius has a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and has attended business leadership programs at Harvard Business School and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Steve is the perfect fit to lead ADG on a continued path for success and we look forward to working with him," said Kent Wallace, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We would also like to thank Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph for their leadership since acquiring ADG, they were essential in building the company to what it is today and will continue to support ADG as members of our Board of Directors."

About Artisan Design Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 135 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 3,000 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed thirteen acquisitions over the past four years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed twenty-one total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

