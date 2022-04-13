Western Hemisphere Rice Trade Headed to Mexico

KATY, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing 35 countries, rice farmers, millers, researchers and other allied industry members will meet in Cancun, Mexico for the Rice Market & Technology Convention, May 31 through June 2, 2022. The conference will take place at the Hilton Cancun, a recently opened all-inclusive resort located on the beautiful Maya Riviera.

Rice Market & Technology ConventionCancun, MexicoMay 31 - June 2, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The conference has seen a large early registration from companies not only from throughout the Western Hemisphere, but also from other corners of the rice world marketplace. Marcela Garcia, President & CEO of the US Rice Producers Association, cited the market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and current world events as key incentives driving the interest in this year's event.

"The list of companies already registered at this time is extremely impressive and includes numerous major and well-known businesses," Garcia said. "It is obvious the rice trade wants to connect and network about the on-going market situations."

A special seminar titled "Follow the Money – Closing the Rice Milling Profitability Circle", sponsored by Superbrix and Applied Milling Systems and featuring the highly regarded milling engineer Norris Bond, will take place on May 31, just prior to the conference opening reception.

The conference features an array of talented speakers on a variety of subjects, beginning with popular economist Dennis DeLaughter who will set the tone for the conference in his presentation titled, "The Law of Unintended Consequences: Embracing Change." Other speakers will address sustainability and retail markets, rice grain quality, Central American market developments, and the impacts of higher agricultural input values and competitive pricing on the rice sector, among other topics.

Visit www.ricemtconvention.com to learn more and register for the event. Use the promotion code SAVE50 to save $50 on delegate registration.

The US Rice Producers Association, representing rice producers in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas, is the only national rice producers' organization comprised by producers, elected by producers and representing producers in all six rice-producing states.

CONTACT: Mollie Buckler

(573) 380-7936

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Rice Producers Association