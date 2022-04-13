ValueMomentum Achieves Mendix Global Systems Integrator Status

Expanded Partnership Will Accelerate Go-To-Market Capabilities

ValueMomentum is expanding its cloud presence with Mendix Global Industry Cloud for Insurance and Financial Services

Financial services and insurance companies will have access to industry-specific application development templates

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, announced that its long-time implementation partner, ValueMomentum , the New Jersey-based IT services and software solutions provider, has been elevated to Global Systems Integrator (GSI) status. The move will enable financial services and insurance companies to drive value faster with software applications built with low-code.

(PRNewsFoto/Mendix) (PRNewswire)

"ValueMomentum has been a Mendix partner for more than three years," said Hari Sathyendran, director and head of alliances at Mendix. "As a leading systems integrator in the insurance and financial services market, the company has helped many organizations meet their strategic goals faster through accelerated application development and delivery. As a GSI, ValueMomentum will also help its clients establish Mendix low-code Centers of Excellence, which are capable of advancing departmental and enterprise standards."

The Mendix GSI program is fueling growth for all stakeholders



The Mendix GSI program extends the company's global footprint. Conversely, GSIs gain early access to the Mendix roadmap and hands-on experience with the platform's emerging capabilities, so they can help their clients build new value-generating capabilities.

"Erie Insurance is strategically investing in platforms as well as the capabilities that we build," said Denise Smith, director of commercial lines technology at Erie Insurance. "Our partnership with Mendix and ValueMomentum has enabled us to gain efficiency in our technology platforms. The Mendix platform's rapid development capabilities, combined with ValueMomentum's insurance and technology expertise, helped us lay the foundation for delivering differentiated products and customer experiences to help achieve our business goals."

The Mendix GSI program has tripled in size in the last year as more and more systems integrators recognize the imperative to provide their clients with an application development platform that can become an enterprise-wide standard.

"The insurance and financial services industries continue to undergo significant digital disruption," said Vinod Paidimarry, SVP Digital & Cloud Solutions at ValueMomentum. "Mendix enables us to build adaptive solutions for our clients that accelerate business growth and keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. Our extended partnership will help insurance and financial services firms design the right digital experiences at a significantly higher velocity."

Gartner predicts that by 2024, more than 65% of application development will be built with low-code. More recently, Gartner named Mendix a Leader in its 2021 Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) Magic Quadrant, and positioned it ahead of all evaluated competitors in "Completeness of Vision." Similarly, Forrester selected Mendix as a Leader with the "strongest current offering" in the 2021 Forrester Wave for Low-Code Development Platforms.

About ValueMomentum



ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care, and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

About Mendix



In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, a Siemens business, is quickly becoming the engine of the enterprise digital landscape. Its industry-leading low-code platform and comprehensive ecosystem integrates the most advanced technology to support solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and empowers a legion of not-so-technical, 'citizen' developers to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise, facilitated by Mendix's engineered-in collaborative capabilities and intuitive visual interface. Recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix is the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix enterprise low-code platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies in 46 countries.

Connect with Mendix



Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

Press Inquiries

Sara Black

sara@bospar.com

(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director of Global Communications

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

Abhijeet Jhaveri,

ValueMomentum, Inc.

ajhaveri@valuemomentum.com

(908) 755-0370

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mendix