Mr. Jaillot brings more than 25 years of ingredients and specialties focused industry experience.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the appointment of Tony Jaillot as vice president of global Beauty & Personal Care. In this role, Mr. Jaillot will lead the company's sales, marketing, technical and product management efforts across the Beauty & Personal Care end market. He joins the global Ingredients & Specialties channel led by Nick Powell, president of Ingredients & Specialties, and reports to Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president of Consumer Solutions.

Univar Solutions Names Tony Jaillot Vice President of Beauty & Personal Care

"With decades of experience in driving growth across the Beauty & Personal Care market combined with his passion for sustainable products, Tony is a perfect fit as we continue to deliver the solutions our customers and suppliers demand," said Nick Powell, president of Ingredients & Specialties. "Tony has a passion for building multicultural teams and delivering innovation, as well as an unwavering commitment to collaboratively matching our suppliers' products with customer needs."

Through a dedicated sales and technical team supported by a global network of Solution Centers, Univar Solutions is well positioned to readily help Beauty & Personal Care customers and suppliers innovate and grow through a footprint of local formulation laboratories as well as marketing and distribution capabilities.

"Tony brings leadership and expertise to a global Beauty & Personal Care solutions team dedicated to providing customers with unmatched support and expertise across the globe by leveraging Univar Solutions premier product portfolio," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president of Consumer Solutions.

"I am excited at the opportunity to join what I believe is the global leader in ingredient and specialty distribution within the beauty and personal care industry," said Mr. Jaillot. "I believe the premier product portfolio, global sales and technical network, along with cutting-edge clients positions Univar Solutions to continue our leadership position in this market."

An experienced industry professional, Mr. Jaillot joins Univar Solutions having held previous senior beauty care leadership roles with BASF, Cargill, Ciba as well as IMCD and is a renowned industry consultant. He holds a bachelor's degree in organic chemistry from Chemistry University of Marseille, France and a master's degree in cosmetic science from the University of Pharmacy in Nantes, France. Mr. Jaillot also has extensive education in business administration and strategy with master's degrees from IAE France and INSEAD.

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

