SambaSafety Offers Commercial Auto Insurers New Insight to Tackle Worsening Loss Ratios

Portfolio Insight Delivers Unprecedented Visibility and Tools to Reduce Auto Risk

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SambaSafety announces the launch of Portfolio Insight, which provides commercial insurance carriers and brokers with unprecedented visibility into and across their clients' driver risk data. When paired with Qorta's continuous driver monitoring, Portfolio Insight enables loss control engineers and underwriters to partner with policyholders to x-ray their driver safety program and discover and eliminate risk throughout the policy lifecycle. Portfolio Insight also provides unparalleled insight across an entire auto portfolio to uncover emerging risks and comparative trends.

Reduce Risk. Lower Costs. Save Lives. (PRNewswire)

Portfolio Insight Delivers Unprecedented Visibility and Tools to Reduce Auto Risk.

"As insurers try to overcome this 10-year loss ratio tailspin, we often hear that loss-control programs don't have sufficient impact or aren't actively used to reduce driver risk," said Rich Lacey, Chief Product Officer at SambaSafety. "Companies that leverage Qorta to manage drivers reduce violations by 22%. Portfolio Insight allows a policyholder to share insight with its insurer so they can partner to minimize risk and costs for both parties."

Portfolio Insight provides a transparent "source of truth" about driver risk that loss control managers, risk engineers and underwriters can use to increase retention, improve performance and reduce losses. Intuitive dashboards illuminate:

Driver violations and training

License status and alert handling

Crashes and claims

Insurers can also track Qorta utilization to ensure their clients are actively engaged with the system, maintaining a current driver roster and acting on alerts.

Portfolio Insight also offers a panoramic view of a carrier's commercial portfolio across all clients. Dashboards identify macro trends, such as an above-average rate of invalid licenses. Portfolio Insight answers questions about a book of business that can be applied across insureds, such as which violations tend to precede crashes or are most common in different states.

"For both carriers and brokers, Portfolio Insight makes it easy to validate the effectiveness of Qorta driver monitoring as a value-add risk-reduction program and chart a path to commercial auto profitability," Lacey said.

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety is the leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers, enforce safety policies and provide targeted driver training courses, insurers to make informed decisions, and background screeners to perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at www.sambasafety.com.

Media Contact: Kristie Wieland, SambaSafety, 201-452-0350, kwieland@sambasafety.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SambaSafety