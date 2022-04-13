MARSHA P. JOHNSON INSTITUTE AND H&M KICK OFF THEIR SECOND-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Programmatic Offerings Aimed to Lift and Celebrate the Black Transgender Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering their commitment to the rights and celebration of the Black transgender community, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and H&M USA today announced a renewed partnership to expand their impact.

H&M plans to elevate MPJI and its community throughout the year with a series of programs and events aimed to celebrate artistic expression and provide mental health awareness and resources. The retailer and nonprofit will leverage key celebrities and influencers to amplify the work of MPJI and more importantly, provide much-needed resources to the Black transgender community.

"At MPJI, we encourage everyone to be themselves and respect others for who they are, not just today but every day, " said Elle Moxley of MPJI. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with H&M and celebrate the Black transgender community through programs that provide real impact."

Programs planned for the year include events centered on mental health awareness and resources, PRIDE, and a fireside chat for H&M employees with Moxley and one of the co-chairs of PrisHM, the company's LGBTQ+ colleague resource group.

"H&M is a company that values our employees bringing their true selves to our organization, and the communities we serve, every day. We are proud to partner with the Marsha P. Johnson Institute for a second year so that we can assist in further amplifying their mission of elevating the Black transgender community," said Carlos Duarte, President, H&M Americas.

The partnership will also include an extended return of the inaugural event from last year, where hundreds of teens and young adults across the country participated in a 'Fresh and Fabulous for the Fall' back-to-school makeover event and received H&M Gift Cards and VIP cards.

About MPJI

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI) protects and defends the human rights of BLACK transgender people. We do this by organizing, advocating, creating an intentional community to heal, developing transformative leadership, and promoting our collective power.

