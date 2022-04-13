Lasso Accelerates Client Expansion Across All Major Healthcare Verticals

Industry veterans Phil Ritchey and Sam Scott join Lasso's senior leadership team to expedite digital transformation across the healthcare ecosystem.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso (lassoplatform.io), the world's first and only omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, has appointed digital health veterans Phil Ritchey and Sam Scott as Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategy, respectively. Ritchey and Scott will be tasked with expanding the adoption of Lasso's best-in-class solutions far beyond pharma to benefit healthcare marketers of all shapes and sizes.

Both Ritchey and Scott bring a wealth of experience to their new roles at Lasso. Most recently, they served on the leadership team at DarioHealth Corp, one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics platforms on the market. At Dario, they were responsible for designing and executing a go-to-market strategy to help Health Systems and Providers more intelligently address their patients' chronic diseases using digital tools. Before joining DarioHealth Corp, they both held SVP roles at PatientPoint, where they founded and grew the Enterprise Health System division from zero to hundreds of clients. Previously, Ritchey led digital innovation at Everyday Health Inc.

Since late 2019, Lasso has been leading the charge on omnichannel healthcare marketing and continues to be the only true end-to-end platform. The addition of Ritchey and Scott to Lasso's leadership team is the most recent in a series of strategic moves the company has made to prioritize its continued support of digital transformation in all healthcare segments.

"Lasso was the first to market with a comprehensive operating system for marketers in the pharma industry," said Eric Shih, Chief Growth Officer at Lasso. "Our clients have reaped the benefits of the efficiency and accuracy of our unique methodology and integrated platform. The combination of technology and identity solutions is more important than ever for all healthcare marketers. I'm honored to have both Phil and Sam on board to help bring our vision to every brand, regardless of vertical."

"Lasso is uniquely positioned to drive growth and act as a strategic partner for all healthcare sectors," said Ritchey. "Digital therapeutics, health plans, medical devices, and health systems need to engage healthcare consumers and healthcare professionals to accomplish their growth objectives. I am proud to be a part of the Lasso family and look forward to unleashing the power of Lasso on behalf of these partners."

"Lasso's highly advanced strategic growth platform is the leader in the health and wellness martech industry," said Scott. "I am extremely excited to join the ultra-talented Lasso team to lead strategy in our expansive health verticals."

Lasso is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and DTC campaigns across programmatic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

