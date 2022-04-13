Goldshield Coating Proven to Create Safe Self-cleaning PPE Protection for Days Against COVID-19

Adding confidence to the arsenal for combating health emergencies domestically and abroad in times of uncertainty.

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has published a peer-reviewed study confirming that patented Goldshield® antimicrobial continuously kills COVID-19 and its variants 100% on PPE and other materials for days.

Scientists, from left, Parans Paranthaman, Tina Summers and Merlin Theodore at DOE’s Carbon Fiber Technology Facility at ORNL are partnering with industry and a university to develop antiviral materials for N95 masks. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy (PRNewswire)

Researchers concluded, "we have successfully demonstrated the use of an antiviral coating (Goldshield 75 [GS75]) on masks and mask materials that is effective for deactivating both Alpha and Beta variants of the SARS-CoV-2." They went on to say that Goldshield "will continuously inactivate the virus over a 3-day period."

"This landmark study confirms what over 70 independent scientific studies have shown: Goldshield's core chemistry not only inactivates COVID continuously for long-periods of time, but provides the best possible protection for frontline workers and the general public," states Goldshield Technologies CEO, Thomas Higgins. The company plans to use this data to further their efforts with mask and air filter manufacturers as well as enhancing their VA, military, and commercial partnerships.

The study also found GS75 did not degrade the material fibers and showed no toxicity. This success stems from the DOE Carbon Fiber Technology Facility who, "explored avenues to integrate effective antiviral coatings that are safe for the wearer and the environment," said ORNL's Parans Paranthaman. ORNL's long-term goal is to take these findings and apply them to other filters such as air filters for hospitals, or in combatting other pathogens.

The study, entitled "Effective antiviral coatings for deactivating SARS-CoV-2 virus on N95 masks or filters" (Mariappan Parans Paranthaman et al.), published by Materials Today Advances, was a collaborative effort by ORNL, Iowa State University, RJ Lee Group, and Goldshield Technologies, LLC.

Goldshield Technologies, LLC is a Life Sciences company that developed the Goldshield Cleaning System which includes everything needed for home and business from N List disinfectants to antimicrobials, such as GS75. All simple and safe to use, store, and transport. Goldshield's unique technology is the world's first water-stabilized antimicrobial formulation with a surface penetrating ingredient and effectiveness against microbes, including bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses, as demonstrated by ORNL. They will now seek additional regulatory filings and claims from the 24 Nations presently using Goldshield products.

