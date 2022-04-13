eMeals Expands Market Reach with Acquisition of RecipeBox

Enhancements Position Recipebox.com to Become the #1 Place to Search, Save, and Shop Any Online or Personal Recipe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMeals, the leading digital meal planning and grocery shopping platform, today announced the acquisition of RecipeBox, a highly rated app enabling consumers to save and organize their favorite online and offline recipes in a central location for easy access. eMeals will maintain RecipeBox as a separate brand with extensive enhancements designed to accelerate growth while also using the app to provide a new promotional channel for retailers and food and beverage companies.

(PRNewsfoto/eMeals) (PRNewswire)

Three related services now operate as part of the eMeals platform: eMeals, the subscription-based digital meal planning service offering a choice of 15 food styles and seamless online shoppability; RecipeBox, a free app with more than 200,000 users, a 4.8 rating and a searchable database of over 2 million user-imported recipes from across the web; and eMeals Grocery Connect, a software development kit (SDK) enabling other apps and websites to add integrated online grocery shopping functionality.

The addition of RecipeBox to the eMeals portfolio will enable the company to expand its footprint, advance its mission of helping home cooks get dinner on the table quickly and with greater variety, and provide new brand exposure opportunities for its CPG partners.

"Recipe collection on the web is fragmented, so consumers have no way to digitally store all the recipes they find in one place. RecipeBox solves that problem, allowing users to centrally save recipes from across the web along with their personal family recipes, those they've discovered in cookbooks and magazines, and the new meal inspiration they find within the huge RecipeBox database," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "It's going to change the way people search, store and shop all of their favorite recipes."

The first RecipeBox enhancements since the eMeals acquisition include the recent launch of an Android version and the new ability to order groceries for pickup or delivery directly through the app from leading retailers such as Walmart, Instacart, Amazon, Kroger and Albertson's. Other planned RecipeBox upgrades include improved recipe discovery, browser extensions furnishing a new way to clip recipes from anywhere on the web, and an updated website providing synced access to users' personal recipes boxes from both mobile and desktop devices.

RecipeBox was launched four years ago by Andrew Kozlik, a software consultant for Travel + Leisure, and Tom Marks, a former developer with Universal Studios Orlando. Both have joined the eMeals team with Kozlik serving as Head of Product and Marks as Head of Development for the RecipeBox app.

"The eMeals team shares our vision of helping home cooks streamline the process of feeding their families," Kozlik said. "By combining our recipe aggregation abilities with the capabilities of the eMeals team and platform, we are going to deliver a much stronger product that we believe will become an essential tool for anyone who spends time in the kitchen."

"Our goal is to be the #1 place for home cooks to store all of their favorite recipes," Marks added. "We were well on our way before this acquisition, and joining forces with eMeals is allowing us to fast-track and expand our product roadmap by taking advantage of their technology and experience to take our app to the next level."

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMeals