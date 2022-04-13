Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Promotes April Arias, Barry Pound, Robert Tharp to Directors of Public Relations

New roles elevate Androvett's public relations capabilities and position company for future growth

DALLAS and HOUSTON and AUSTIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing, a full-service marketing and public relations agency with offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin, is expanding its public relations and strategic communications capabilities with the promotions of April Arias, Barry Pound and Robert Tharp.

Robert Tharp, April Arias, Barry Pound (PRNewswire)

In their new roles as directors of public relations, the three will work to grow Androvett's public relations services and better support the firm's team of public relations and media experts.

"This important step will add depth to our management team and allow us to be even more strategic as we grow," said Mike Androvett, president and CEO of Androvett Legal Media & Marketing. "It's exciting because April, Barry and Robert each bring something unique to the table, and the combination is a win for our company and most certainly for our clients."

Ms. Arias is a three-time Emmy award-winning media and public relations professional who joined Androvett in January 2020 as a public relations manager. A former television news executive producer, Ms. Arias' expertise lies in developing media and communications strategies for her clients and working with local, regional and national media to generate and place media coverage.

With more than 40 years of experience in public relations, Mr. Pound has spent 16 years at Androvett as a legal and crisis communications expert. He is adept at handling high-profile matters involving contentious litigation, public policy and crisis communications, as well as state and federal investigations.

Mr. Tharp is a strategic communications professional who has put his skills to work for Androvett clients for more than 15 years. A former reporter for several Texas daily newspapers, his expertise includes media engagement and reputation management, along with data analysis and content marketing.

"These three individuals are very professional, very smart and very experienced," said Mark Annick, Androvett's senior vice president of news and public relations. "They are exactly the kinds of colleagues you would want in the boat pulling the oars with you. And I'm honored to say I work with them."

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 27th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

