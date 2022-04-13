Aerolase Expands into Canada with Significant Order Backlog; Key Opinion Leader Laser Dermatologist Discusses Her Use of Aerolase in Leading Beauty Magazine

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its global expansion, Aerolase is delighted to announce two positive recent developments. These will further accelerate its corporate results and rapid growth in 2022 and beyond.

Canadian Entry

Having just received from Health Canada a license to sell in Canada, Aerolase is launching there and tapping immediate orders/near term backlog from the many Canadian practitioners who have been awaiting the Aerolase clearance. The Company already has established a direct salesforce covering and based in Ontario and Québec and the Maritimes.

Canada is a top global market for dermatology and aesthetic lasers and devices. It is expected to be a substantial contributor to Company revenues and EBITDA in 2022 and beyond.

Aerolase is a technology leader in laser skin health with delighted users in 55 countries. It is the only developer and manufacturer in the world of portable high-power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. The company created, invented, manufactures, markets and sells a new category of dermatology device: a portable all-in-one universal laser highly efficacious and safe on virtually all common skin conditions and all skin tones, encompassing both medical and aesthetic treatment areas.

Laser Dermatology Expert Outlines Her Use of Aerolase

In a recent article, Key Opinion Leader Roberta Del Campo, a Miami-based "dermatologist to the stars", notes that the Aerolase Neo® Elite laser enables her to "rejuvenate the skin and improve skin health from the deepest level" for her patients. Dr. Del Campo cites one celebrity supermodel patient as an example of a patient who anchors her beauty regimen with Neo®. The interview appears in New Beauty Magazine February 27, 2022.

Aerolase was the recipient of "Best Facial Laser" and "Best Acne Laser" awards by Cosmopolitan Magazine in 2021. The Company enjoys a burgeoning market share, global KOL support and accolades in key market segments: aesthetic dermatologists, plastic surgeons, general practice physicians, and medical spas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com. or follow Aerolase on all social platforms @aerolase.

