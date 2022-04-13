4medica and Civitas Networks for Health Partner to Improve Data Quality

4medica to offer health data quality assessments at discounted rate to Civitas members as part of shared service offering

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and matching technology, today announced that it has partnered with Civitas Networks for Health, a member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange (HIE) and health data, to conduct comprehensive health data quality assessments. As part of a shared services agreement, 4medica will conduct health data quality assessments for Civitas members at a discounted rate. 4medica will host a Civitas members-only presentation today, Wednesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. ET, to provide details on the health data quality assessments and information sharing subscription service.

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) big data MPI, clinical data exchange and integration platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and help further drive better health outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/4medica) (PRNewswire)

The 4medica Health Data Quality Assessment provides a comprehensive review of data quality and identifies duplication issues that are present in an organization's patient records. Excessive patient record duplication creates confusion for health information exchange, provider organizations, payers and laboratories. This can lead to patient identification errors, delays in treatment, unnecessary tests and procedures, misdiagnosis, and denial of claims. The result is an inefficient healthcare system that wastes billions of dollars, jeopardizes the health of patients, and contributes to the burnout of physician and support staff.

"Our partnership with 4medica will provide significant value to our member community," said Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas Networks for Health. "The company's quality assessments can alert members to duplication issues in their patient health data that could be hindering patient identification and matching. Addressing these issues is an essential step to reducing the cost of care and improving outcomes."

Civitas Networks for Health counts more than one hundred regional and statewide health information exchanges (HIEs), regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs), quality improvement organizations (QIOs), and more than 50 affiliated organizations as members. These entities currently reach approximately 95 percent of the United States population.

"HIEs and RHICs are essential to improving care coordination, quality, and outcomes," said Gregg Church, president of 4medica. "We're excited to partner with a mission-driven organization like Civitas that is catalyzing these stakeholders to transform care. The opportunity to help HIEs and RHICs improve their data quality through comprehensive assessments can significantly enhance patient identification throughout the continuum of care."

4medica's partnership with Civitas Networks for Health reinforces the company's renewed focus on healthcare data quality. To date, the duplication rates uncovered by 4medica's health data assessments range from between 10% to 30% depending on the organization. The company's end-to-end Health Data Quality Platform delivers a guaranteed 99% patient match rate, helping healthcare organizations normalize dirty data and improve patient safety.

About 4medica

Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving challenges around health data quality, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time clinical interoperability. The company's Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end laboratory and radiology ordering through an online portal, EMR interoperability, and with superior quality of validated data to drive highly effective RCM performance. 4medica connects 40,000-plus medical professionals to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a mission- and member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. It was formed in October 2021 with the affiliation of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). Civitas Networks for Health counts more than one hundred regional and statewide health information exchanges (HIEs), regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs), quality improvement organizations (QIOs), and all-payer claims databases (APCDs) as well as more than 50 affiliated organizations as members and reaches approximately 95 percent of the United States population. To learn more, please visit www.civitasforhealth.org.

Media contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications

715-559-0046

Knesvold@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4medica