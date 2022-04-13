GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has hosted a "Trade Bridge" virtual industry promotion event on April 11 in Guangzhou and Berlin for household appliances and toys.

131st Canton Fair hosts virtual promotion in Germany for household appliances and toys (PRNewswire)

An offline event was hosted at the same time in Berlin, which was attended by more than 150 guests from industry associations, exhibitors, buyers and corporate representatives.

Qiu Yuanling, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, spoke at the event and noted that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. 2021 saw the bilateral trade volume exceed 240 billion euros, and China has become Germany's largest trading partner for six consecutive years, China is also the second-largest export destination country and largest source of imports for Germany.

"The Canton Fair has continued to extend new functions and services. It is hoped that buyers in Germany will actively join talks and negotiations with fruitful results," said Qiu.

The Canton Fair has further improved and enhanced platform functions to support more convenient online negotiations, and optimized global network acceleration configuration to make visiting the platform more stable and smoother. The system has also added labels to quality companies and products to improve search accuracy so that buyers can quickly find exhibitors that they are interested in.

With authorization, exhibitors can also view buyer information and initiative instant communication actively, further improving trade matching via the virtual exhibition. The Canton Fair is organizing 50 "Trade Bridge" virtual promotions and 8 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities online that will showcase China's foreign trade transformation and upgrading, promote brands and new products, as well as connect with top multinational corporations.

According to Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, an average of 3,000 German buyers would attend the Fair each session, making positive contributions to the promotion of Sino-German economic and trade development.

During the promotion event, the Chenghai Toy Base in Shantou and Shunde Household Appliances Base in Foshan were introduced respectively. Chenghai has the world's largest manufacturing and export base for plastic and smart electronic toys, while Shunde is one of China's largest household appliance manufacturing and export bases.

Andreas Young, Vice President of BVMW (German Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises), noted that as the world's largest and most important trade event, the Canton Fair has contributed positively to maintaining the stability of the global supply chain, as well as providing an excellent platform for German companies in international trade.

The 131st Canton Fair will be hosted from April 15 to 24 online. Over 2.93 million exhibiting items will be presented to global buyers through the virtual exhibition, including over 910,000 new products, 110,000 intelligent and smart products, 480,000 green low-carbon products and 240,000 products with proprietary intellectual property rights.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

