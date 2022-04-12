Triple-I: U.S. Home Insurers Paid Out Nearly $900M In Dog-Related Claims in 2021

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog bites and other dog-related injuries accounted for more than one-third of all homeowners liability claim dollars paid out in 2021, costing $881 million, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and State Farm, the largest writer of homeowners insurance in the U.S.
An analysis of homeowners insurance data by the Triple-I found the number of dog bite claims nationwide increased to 17,989, compared to 17,567 in 2020 – a 2.2 percent increase. The average cost per claim decreased 1.1 percent from 2020-2021, but the overall 10-year trend was 39 percent. The average cost paid out for dog bite claims was $49,025 in 2021, compared with $50,245 in 2020.
"There was a slight decrease in the 2021 average cost per claim," said Janet Ruiz, CPCU, AIM, Director – Strategic Communication, Triple-I. "However, there was a steep increase in that cost over the past 10 years, no doubt due to increased medical costs, as well as the size of settlements, judgments and jury awards given to plaintiffs." Ruiz noted the value of claims also has risen 44 percent over that same period.
As pet owners return to the workplace or school, pets will be left home alone. Behavioral issues, such as separation anxiety, could result in aggressive and destructive behavior. This could be a problem for dogs adopted during the pandemic, as well as pets now used to their owners being at home.
Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2012-2021
Year
Value of Claims
Number of Claims
Average Cost Per Claim
2012
$489.7
16,459
$29,752
2013
483.7
17,359
27,862
2014
530.8
16,550
32,072
2015
571.3
15,352
37,214
2016
602.2
18,123
33,230
2017
686.3
18,522
37,051
2018
674.9
17,297
39,017
2019
796.8
17, 802
44,760
2020
853.7
17,567
50,245
2021
881.8
17,989
49,025
% change, 2020-2021
1.12%
2.2%
-1.1%
% change, 2012-2021
44%
9.0%
39%
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
*Claims costs are attributable not only to dog bites but also to dogs knocking down children, cyclists, and the elderly, which can result in costly injuries.
California continued to have the largest number of claims in the U.S., at 2,026 in 2021, a slight decrease from 2,121 in 2020. California also had the highest value of claims in 2021, at $120.7 million, and the highest average cost per claim in 2021, at $59,561. The state with the second-highest number of claims last year was Florida, at 1,478.
Estimated Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2021 State Results
Rank
State
Number of claims
Average cost per claim
Value of claims
1
CA
2,026
$59,561
$120.7
2
FL
1,478
54,820
81.1
3
TX
1,003
39,884
40.0
4
NY
900
68,203
61,4
5
MI
892
48,258
43.0
6
IL
844
56,292
47.5
7
PA
777
47,353
36.8
8
OH
732
41,499
30.4
9
NJ
661
49,981
30.5
10
AZ
489
43,059
14.5
Top 10
9,752
52,543
512.4
Remaining States
8,237
44,860
369.5
Total United States
17,989
49,025
$881.9
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
Be A Responsible Dog Owner
National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 10-16, 2022) is an annual event designed to provide consumers with information on how to be responsible pet owners while increasing awareness of a serious public health issue.
Even dogs that are normally docile may bite when they are frightened or when defending their puppies, owners or food. However, the best way to protect yourself is to prevent your dog from biting anyone in the first place. The most dangerous dogs are those that fall victim to human shortcomings, such as poor training, irresponsible ownership and breeding practices that foster viciousness.
