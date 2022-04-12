InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Container for Fishing Bait (MOT-111)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier way to access and remove a worm from a container when baiting a fishing hook," said one of two inventors, from Bay Minette, Ala., "so we invented the WIGGLER GITTER. Our design helps to keep the hands clean and it would make baiting the hook less of a chore."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to retrieve worms when baiting a hook. In doing so, it eliminates the need to dig around a dirt-filled container. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MOT-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

